In recent weeks Mohammed Ben Sulayem he made people talk about him even when he didn’t want to or it would have been better to keep silent. The FIA ​​president’s battle against the top management of Formula 1, at first hidden and over the course of the months become manifest, caused a confrontation with Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media, but may have strengthened his position in the Federation, despite his pace back from direct control over Formula 1, which will pass to Nicholas Tombazis.

According to Dieter Rencken, the attacks on Ben Sulayem could have the opposite effect to the intended one: “Anyone asking for his exit from the scene would do well to study the FIA ​​statute. Governing body members determine its chairmanship, not Liberty Media or team principals. This is best illustrated by the June 2008 vote of no confidence, which Mosley won by a two-thirds majority in the face of widespread calls from figures in F1, the then commercial rights holder and the media for his resignation over the scandal sexual“, these are the words of the historic German journalist in his editorial for RacingNews365. “The point is that, putting the interests of the FIA ​​before those of F1, Ben Sulayem is perceived by the members of the club […] as a crusader fighting on their behalf against a faceless empire and listed on the stock exchange who dispassionately exploit “their” F1. Ironically, the more media outlets like the BBC attack Ben Sulayem, the more his position is likely to become secure in the event of a vote of no confidence“.

Therefore, the pressures of Liberty Media on the national clubs, which determine the election or the distrust of the president, would be of no use. Ben Sulayem’s seat would be solid, barring other episodes or a politically and media-credible opponent in the next elections, which will be held at the end of 2025. Formula 1 would have every interest in putting a spanner in the works for the Emirati , invading his field just as did the president of the FIA, who unduly commented on the commercial operations that Liberty Media was conducting with the sovereign Arab wealth fund (PIF), causing the understandable annoyance of Formula 1. Previously the Emirati had received further criticism after the dissemination of his sexist comments, the promotion of the modification of the sporting code (according to which the drivers could not convey political, religious or personal opinions on race weekends), and the encouragement of the entry of Andretti and of other teams in Formula 1.