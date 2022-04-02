The season is not over yet but the teams are already working on the summer transfer market. In this moment, several players who play in Italian clubs have ended up in the crosshairs of the top European clubs. Among them Victor Osimhen who is mind blowing with the Naples And Lautaro Martinez that is not having its best season with theInterbut he is still one of the key players for Inzaghi.
According to what the Daily Express and then resumed TuttomercatowebL’Arsenal would be very interested in Osimhen And Lautaro Martinez despite the very high ratings of both clubs. Both are at the heart of the wishes of other Premier clubs, but taking them away from their home clubs will be very difficult.
April 2, 2022 (change April 2, 2022 | 11:38)
