As expected, the wait in choosing the new Ferrari team principal which in all probabilityshould end in the new year“, has given way to specialized magazines from all over the world to launch themselves into the most classic of full names. The outgoing manager Matthias Binotto, will keep his position until December 31st, but various sources indicate that the internal interim role of the engineer from Reggio was taken on by the managing director Benedetto Vigna. The names reviewed by the various means of communication well exceed ten units and finally the possibility of a trio at the helm of the Maranello Sports Management is not excluded, with a sort of super boss, a team principal and a technical director, on the model of the Red Bull. If the figure of Frederic Vasseur does not seem to warm the hearts of the fans as a possible team principal, that of Simone Resta as technical manager seems to be the most appreciated by many fans of the Italian brand. From the list of candidates for Binotto’s succession, the Corriere della Sera however, he had crossed out the name of Gerhard Berger highlighting a rejection of the latter since “busy in other matters“. The 63-year-old Austrian, who raced for Ferrari in the three-year periods 1987-1989 and 1993-1995, after his experience as a driver was involved in the BMW F1 project from 2000 to 2003 and in February 2006 he acquired 50% of the shares of Toro Rosso, before handing them over again to Red Bull in November 2008. He was then in the FIA ​​between 2011 and 2014 as president of the Single-seater Commission, before becoming president of ITR, the DTM organizers, in 2017. News from a few days ago was the sale of the DTM brand to ADAC, orchestrated by the Austrian himself, after the exit of the ITR.

For the British of The RaceBerger would be just the figure that Ferrari would need, described as a character “lovable and no frills”grown up “learning from the best: Jean Todt, Ron Dennis, Frank Williams and Flavio Briatore“. The British publication pointed out “the huge respect” which he earned inside the paddock, highlighting his “great passion” and the characteristic of “expect so much from his troops” of the 63-year-old Austrian, although the “bitter cup” of the role of Ferrari team principal requires much more than “leadership skills and personnel recruitment”. Journalist Jim Wright then concluded: “Ferrari should not choose a comfortable solution. It needs a tough and wise professional who has the experience, knowledge, acumen to win and a proven track record of success as a driver, team owner and businessman.”

The Spaniards of SoyMotor, signed by Raymond Blancafort: “It’s not a name that circulates, but if I have to analyze the candidates, I can’t find a better one than Berger”; the Iberian publication then analyzed Berger’s resume, concluding: “he hasn’t been in Formula 1 for a decade, but staying out doesn’t mean being uninformed. He certainly is an interesting figure, especially given Maranello’s difficulties in finding a replacement for Binotto ”.