The Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, scheduled for November 20, will be the last round of this year’s world championship, at the end of which there will be an appetizer of the season to come. Even before the winter tests that will take place as usual in the months preceding the start of the 2023 championship, and therefore with the new single-seaters, Formula 1 will remain on track in the United Arab Emirates on the Tuesday following the race. Obviously, those sessions will take place with this year’s single-seaters, once again to play others Pirelli test for the tires of 2023, exactly as happened in the recent PL2 in Austin and Mexico City.

Limited to Abu Dhabi, however, there will already be important news regarding the drivers who will take to the track: on 21 November, this time for the tests reserved for young people, the debut of Nyck De Vries at the wheel of the AlphaTauri, team with which he will compete in the future championship. At the same time, another excellent debut could occur the following day, which in this case would be about Fernando Alonso.

According to the British press, the Spaniard from Alpine could in fact complete his first km with theAston Martin, team with which he signed the contract for next season. The test, as already stated, will be conducted at the wheel of theAMR22, a car brought to the track this year by his future teammate Lance Stroll and by Sebastian Vettel, who will be replaced by Alonso following his retirement from F1. In the same practice session, the debut of the Pierre Gasly with the Alpinewhile the position of Oscar Piastriwhich could participate in the same test with the McLaren.