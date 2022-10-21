The last Juve-Empoli played at the Stadium does not take us back to an ordinary evening. We are on the second day of Serie A 2021-2022, 28 August: just after the almost sudden farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo who leaves Turin a few days after the closing of the summer transfer market. The Tuscans take advantage of the moment of confusion of the bianconeri, or perhaps they are the first to throw down a veil that until then managed to mask the context well by clinging to the Portuguese champion. The fact is that the Azzurri effortlessly conquer the Lady’s fort and virtually open a state of crisis in terms of results and identity that Juve has yet to definitively close. From that moment, in fact, the Juventus path is recorded in alternating phases, and remains far from historical standards. But also the path of Cristiano Ronaldo proves to be disappointing. Here, in stages, this troubled period for Juve and for the Portuguese champion.