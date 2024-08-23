The first time Álvaro Salido (31 years old) and Tatiana Carvajal (32) sat down to eat at Kava, in Marbella, they had it clear. “We want to work here,” they said to themselves and also told Fernando Alcalá, owner and chef. It was September 2018 and in May 2019 they got it. First, he and, a little later, she. During the pandemic, they were convinced that it was time to open their own business and they got down to work until they opened your restaurant Alitain the Malaga neighbourhood of Soho. There they offer a menu with a common denominator: everything is delicious. In particular, the potato casserole, the Ko Pha Ngnan cuttlefish and eggplant meatballs with a bolognese sauce where Thai spices replace traditional vegetables.

It seems like another lifetime, but it was only eight years ago that Salido was chosen as employee of the month at a McDonald’s in Bristol. It was April 2016 and he received a gold badge as an award that he thought was almost a joke. In November, he moved to Pizza Express. After graduating in Business Administration, these jobs served as a crash course in English while he made time to enter the Hotel School in Benahavís (Málaga). There he met Carvajal, who was doing an internship at A Levante (Chiclana). Then their careers came together: Puente Romano, Goyo and, finally, Kava.

Ferments take center stage in Alita’s kitchen. Garcia-Santos (El Pais)

The couple took advantage of their breaks to travel to Italy, the United Kingdom, Thailand and half of Spain in search of recipes, dishes and flavours. They accumulated information in an endless Word document and several notebooks full of ideas. During the pandemic, they became convinced that if the world continued to move forward, it was time to open their own business. They put their names together and Alita was born. To achieve their goal, they worked as bricklayers, blacksmiths and painters for three months. They also worked as ceramists, since some of the tableware pieces – accumulated in small purchases over the years – were made by themselves.

A plate of sea bass ceviche and crispy quinoa. Garcia-Santos (El Pais)

A shelf full of cookbooks—Korea, China, France, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Australia—shows some clues about the gastronomic journey of a restaurant with sober decor, and an open kitchen accompanies a dozen tables and two bars. Outside, a simple terrace with high tables overlooks a pedestrian street a stone’s throw from the centre and another from Antonio Banderas’ Teatro del Soho. Light streams in through the wrought iron and glass door, but it dims to create a more intimate atmosphere at the back. A corner of ferments decorates the most discreet and hidden corner.

“This is the restaurant we would like to go to eat at: we serve what we like,” explains Salido. “We don’t want to pigeonhole ourselves, we try to cook freely, which is why the menu is varied,” she adds. They use local produce as much as possible, go shopping in neighbourhood markets such as the one in Huelin —to the west of the city— and are inspired by family recipes with what they have learned on their travels.

Plate of old beef with tartar sauce on rye bread. Garcia-Santos (El Pais)

When they opened on July 28 last year, there were ten dishes on the menu. Now there are almost double that number, which are complemented by three or four proposals that change daily. “The clientele themselves have made them regulars,” reveal the restaurant managers, while emphasizing that some diners tell them that the menu is short. “But are they going to eat it all? We prefer it that way, with everything prepared here,” says Carvajal.

Thai eggplant and the ‘Lurdes’ cake

Among the favourites of its diners is the Ko Pha Ngan eggplant (15 euros), where they combine the classic minced meat eggplant with a recipe learned during a cooking course on the Thai island from which it takes its name. The pork needle here goes with lime Kaffirlemongrass, chilli, cumin, oyster sauce, garum, ginger, galangal and served with a chicken broth with more spices and coconut milk. Also the casserole of potatoes, cuttlefish meatballs and gnocchi (16 euros), which has Carvajal’s family recipe as a base with monkfish, clam broth and a classic sweetheart of almonds. Also noteworthy are the shrimp bread (9 euros) —a cold pil pil on a slice of bread roll— or the braised vegetables with Iberian broth (15 euros). In the dessert category, the French toast with roasted apple and cream ice cream (6.5 euros) wins by a landslide, followed by the cake banoffe from ‘Lurdes’ (6.5 euros), that is, with a recipe from Salido’s mother.

Detail of Alita’s plate of sauerkraut and pickles. Garcia-Santos (El Pais)

For wines, they look for proximity. The regions of Malaga, Axarquía and Ronda, are prominent, as are those of Cadiz. One of their favourites is Magnético, a 100% Garnacha from the Viñedos Verticales winery produced in the town of Moclinejo —at an altitude of more than 700 metres and a stone’s throw from the beach— by the winemaker Vicente Inat and the team of winegrowers from Dimobe. They also enjoy any of the wines from the Ronda winery Moro Santo, as well as some other proposals that travel through appellations such as the Canary Islands, Alicante or Montilla Moriles. The presence of wines from La Rioja and Ribera del Duero is minimal, just enough to satisfy those customers who do not go outside there. “Without disrespecting them, if it were up to me I would not have any of those wines because I think that with those from Malaga we have sufficient quality,” Salido emphasises.

Inside Alita’s store. Garcia-Santos (El Pais)

As they move towards the restaurant’s first anniversary, the couple, both inside and outside the kitchen, celebrate their good times without forgetting the long working days they often have, which easily reach twelve hours. What hurts them the most, however, is not being able to eat out as much as they would like. However, when they get a few days off, they always take a getaway – whether to Madrid or London – or go to some of their favourite restaurants in Malaga such as La Cosmo, by Dani Carnero, Rocío Tapas y Sushi, Base 9 or La Taberna by Mike Palmer. “The city is growing. Hopefully there will be more and more restaurants with a more diverse offering for all tastes,” they conclude.

Álvaro Salido and Tatiana Carvajal at the facade of their restaurant Alita, in the Malaga neighborhood of Soho. Garcia-Santos (El Pais)

