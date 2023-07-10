While the political and military consequences of the Wagner Group mutiny are still unfolding in circles of influence, another internal threat is emerging again in Russia.

Although the country with the largest territorial extension in the world is mostly Slavic and Russian, according to information from the census carried out in the year 2021, there are other 192 ethnic groups registered in the Eurasian colossus, totaling approximately 20% of the population, spread throughout its territory, but most prevalent in 21 national republics and four autonomous oblasts (departments).

To get an idea of ​​what this represents culturally, while the majority of the country professes the orthodox Christian faith and on June 24 – the same day of the beginning of Wagner’s “March for Justice” – it commemorates the feast of the birth of Saint John the Baptist (according to the Julian calendar), residents of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), in the Far East, gathered outside the regional capital to celebrate the festival of Yhyakh, the New Year of the indigenous peoples of that region.

On this day, the government sponsored a series of commemorative activities, which mixed elements of the local festivity with patriotic and pro-war messages. According to the organizers, the event, which lasted two days, attracted more than 230,000 participants.

According to Sargylana Kondakova, co-founder of the largest anti-war movement in the region, the Free Yakutia Foundation, the official event was marked not by religion but by politics, as people at the same time received doses of state patriotism and absolute silence and misinformation about the happening at that very moment in western Russia.

“People against the war were not there, but people who support the war and the government were. They had no idea what was going on in the news,” said the activist.

At the same time, some 800 kilometers east of the capital Moscow, which was under the grip of a counterterrorism regime, the authorities of the republic of Tatarstan were also holding the traditional summer festival of Sabantuy, while the neighboring republic, Bashkortostan, held its Youth Day celebration.

In short, all regions of Mongol-Turkic origin in Russia celebrated similar festivities, and they all had something in common: each of the leaders of these regions avoided commenting on the events unfolding at that very moment in the administrative heart of the country.

Like the ostrich in danger

The distance between what happened in reality and what was broadcast in official pronouncements and on Telegram channels by politicians in these regions was remarkable, according to Mariya Vyushkova, an activist and analyst of Buryat origin (an ethnic group that lives on the border with Mongolia).

“Talking about ethnic festivals during an uprising is akin to broadcasting Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake,’” she said, referring to the looped broadcast of the ballet on Soviet state TV during the 1991 coup attempt, when Soviet hardliners tried to regain power from Mikhail Gorbachev.

The instability that hit the federal government in Moscow during the Wagner mutiny sowed confusion and panic among the leaders of Russia’s ethnic republics, as, unable to take sides in the impasse that was unfolding, most of them preferred to pretend that nothing was happening and they simply enjoyed their local festivities, hoping that the situation would not escalate and would be resolved somehow.

According to The Moscow Times, the anguish of the autonomous government of the Republic of Sakha was such that it forced all state-linked media to be silent throughout the period of the riot.

“Our government was really scared, especially when news broke of Putin’s inner circle fleeing Moscow.

[…] Some people in the republic believed that Aysen Nikolayev [líder da

região] I could also get on the plane and disappear,” Kondakova said.

The response from regional leaders

Although at first they were afraid to take a stand, over time the leaders of the autonomous regions decided to swear allegiance to the central government, more out of fear of reprisal than out of a sincere desire to be in the Russian Federation. Even Ramzam Kadyrov, leader of the Chechen Republic, took 16 hours to finally say that he would stand by Putin until the end.

Exception among all others was Buryatian leader Alexei Tsydenov, who addressed the Wagner Group and its fighters in a video message. “You know that our entire people are concerned about their loved ones, whether or not they are in the military or Wagner. We are watching its ups and downs alike,” said the leader of the autonomous republic.

Tsydenov had reason not to declare allegiance to any of the conflicting parties, as the region he administers, despite the relatively small population (compared to Russians and other more representative ethnic groups), is one of those with the highest numbers of dead in the conflict.

uneven deaths

While conflict-time statistics are by their very nature an integral part of wartime propaganda, according to analyzes of the surnames (and patronymics) of confirmed dead soldiers, 70% of them were ethnic Russians; that is, there is disproportionate mortality with their demographic participation in Russian society (80%).

This is due to the fact that most ethnic Russians are concentrated in the western and central regions of the country, which are historically the most developed.

Meanwhile, the army represents for the inhabitants of the poor eastern autonomous republics and from other regions of the federation the only opportunity to make a living, as being a member of the Russian army does not only mean joining the “middle class”, but also social prestige and opportunities to finance homes and cars that are inaccessible to other sections of the population.

According to Russian political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin, the official casualty statistics themselves speak for themselves. “Any geographer can immediately compare this information with the population numbers of these regions and see the catastrophic results,” said Oreshkin.

“For example, in Tuva [outra república de maioria mongol], there was one soldier killed for every 3,300 adults, while in Moscow that figure is one for every 480,000 adults. This is a difference of more than a hundred times ”, she exemplified.

With the pressure of unequal casualties in the war, Moscow has taken secessionist movements seriously, cracking down on minority political and social organizations and harassing their activists. Such a trend increased considerably in the period immediately prior to the invasion of Ukraine and continues to the present day, with autonomist groups being considered organizations extremist or undesirable.

The end of the Russian Federation?

Although the pressure of revolts, sabotage and guerrillas in these regions does not yet threaten the central government, activists from these regions escape Russian law and organize in other countries, where they can debate their vision for the future, as in the former Free Peoples Forum of Russia, recently renamed as Post-Russia Free Peoples Forum (FSNPR).

These regions’ growing skepticism about the Russian Federation and the war has many observers and activists looking forward to the dismantling of what was once the nascent Russian federalism of the Yeltsin era.

According to Oreshkin, the Putin era turned the idea of ​​a decentralized Russia into a hypercentralized political system, which would be the source of Russia’s current fragility. “Putin’s destruction of federalism was a crime against Russia, [algo] that will haunt us for the next five to seven years,” he said.

“By destroying all institutions that could remedy regional problems or inequalities, Putin has created the potential for the country’s destruction,” added the analyst.

For ethnic minority activists, Russia’s war against Ukraine has brought the country to a turning point, where grief for children killed in a war incomprehensible to their reality, thousands of kilometers from the front, in a distant land, can bring about transformations as important as the collapse of the Russian Empire or the Soviet Union.