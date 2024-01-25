Green light for the legislative decree for Election Day which sets the European elections for 8 and 9 June with the possibility of merging administrative and regional elections. Change of limits for the mandates of the mayors of small municipalities: between 5 thousand and 15 thousand inhabitants the third mandate can be reached, below 5 thousand the limit is eliminated. And again: green light to the bill on transparency in charity, with stringent rules and sanctions also for influencers, and to the biennial agreement with the new VAT numbers. These are the main decisions of the Council of Ministers concluded in the early afternoon at Palazzo Chigi.

Also arriving on an experimental basis, from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2026, is the universal benefit intended for non-self-sufficient elderly people over eighty with “a very serious level of care need” and an ISEE under 6,000 euros. Point by point.

Election day and mayoral mandates

The Council of Ministers, according to what we learn, has given the definitive green light to the decree law for election day, which sets the European elections for 8 and 9 June with the possibility of merging administrative and regional elections. With the provision, the limits for the mandates of the mayors of small municipalities also change: between 5 thousand and 15 thousand inhabitants the third mandate can be reached, below 5 thousand the limit is eliminated.

Tax, biennial agreement

The Council of Ministers has definitively approved the legislative decree on the assessment, which among other things also contains the biennial preventive agreement for VAT numbers. «The objective is to counteract elusive phenomena. The aim we wanted to pursue by eliminating the 8 (in the Isa indices, ed.) is to gradually bring everyone higher, so as to be able to combat the phenomenon of tax evasion where it were to be found. The real problem is linked to the number of checks for those with a score lower than 8 as not many are carried out, either we take them all higher or we risk them continuing not to declare and by not declaring this results in damage to the coffers of the Treasury”. Thus Maurizio Leo, deputy minister of economy and finance, in a press conference after the meeting. «Our objective is that through the emergence of this taxable matter we can further influence the reduction of Irpef rates», continued Leo.

Help for the elderly

For non-self-sufficient elderly people “important work has been done”, with the launch of a two-year trial of a universal benefit chosen by the citizen “beginning to protect the most needy, fragile and over-80s. will go from a care allowance currently equal to 531.76 euros to 1,380 euros, which can be spent on services, care and assistance”. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Maria Teresa Bellucci, in a press conference at the end of the Council of Ministers, on the legislative decree implementing the delegation on policies in favor of elderly people.

Of charity

The Council of Ministers approved the bill which contains transparency rules which aim to ensure clear information when products whose proceeds are destined for solidarity initiatives are marketed. «The obligation has been introduced to report on product packaging, also through stickers, some specific information including the total amount allocated to charity, if it is predetermined, so that the consumer knows with certainty which part of the proceeds goes to initiatives solidarity.” The Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso said this in the press conference at the end of the CDM. «At the same time the partners must communicate to Agcm – that they intend to carry out this promotional activity and also the deadline within which the payment will be made to the beneficiary. The provision provides that the Competition and Market Authority can impose financial sanctions with fines ranging from 5 thousand to 50 thousand euros. The proceeds of any sanctions will be allocated to solidarity initiatives, which a subsequent decree will define”.