Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Like dozens of other people, the singer Janeth Valenzuela went to El Salado to remember Lamberto Quintero, whose death was immortalized in a corrido sung by Antonio Aguilar.

The native of Delicias, Chihuahua, traveled aboard a dark blue van to the El Salado community, Culiacán, to meet with other singers who sang the famous corrido to remember the assassination of the drug trafficker that occurred on January 28, 1973.

According to the famous corrido, that day Lamberto went to the Sinaloan community aboard a truck, armed with submachine guns. However, upon arriving in El Salado, he was attacked with R-15 rifles by his enemies.

More than for his violent death, Lamberto is remembered by popular culture as a famous drug trafficker of the 1970s, the nephew of Rafael Caro Quintero, another famous drug trafficker from Mexico.

Lamberto’s corrido describes him as “A man out of the ordinary, happy and in love.”

Despite the fact that 50 years have passed since his death, dozens of people come to the community of El Salado every January 28 to commemorate his death anniversary with the famous corrido. To this event, regional Mexican singers are usually added, as is the case with Janeth Valenzuela.