Highlights: Yogi government released Unlock 4.0 guidelines for Uttar Pradesh

According to the instructions of the Center, the announcement of the operation of the metro rail in the state, beginning September 7

Students from 9th to 12th are allowed to go to school for any counseling, parents will have to give permission letter

30 people allowed to attend wedding-related ceremony till 20 September, after which 100 people will leave

Lucknow

The Yogi government has released a detailed guideline for Unlock 4.0 in Uttar Pradesh. On behalf of the government, Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has issued this guideline and informed about all the rules. Under the new rules, 100 people have been allowed to participate in public programs in the state from September 21. Along with this, rules have also been made in the state for the operation of metro rail and for calling teachers to schools for online education.

It has been decided to give several discounts to educational institutions in Unlock-4. The government has said in the order that all schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching students and for general academic work will be closed till 30 September. However, from September 21, teaching and non-teaching staff in schools will be called for online education. For this, an SOP has to be followed, which will be issued by the Ministry of Health.

School students will go to school with permission from parents

Students in schools from 9th to 12th will be allowed to go for any counseling, but for this the parents have to give a written permission letter to the school. This system will also be applicable from 21 September.

100 people in marriage and public ceremony from 21 September

30 people will be allowed to attend the wedding-related ceremony till 20 September. Apart from this, only 20 people can attend the funeral till 20 September. However, from September 21, 100 people will be allowed to attend such celebrations. From 21 September 2020, 100 people will also be allowed to attend all social, sports, cultural and political events. However, rules such as the use of face masks, social distancing and thermal scanning will be necessary.

Metro train will run again in Noida and Lucknow

Giving information about the rules, the government has said that from 7 September 2020, the metro train will be run in the state in a phased manner. The SOP will be issued by the central government for this. With this, after about five and a half months, the way of operation of Lucknow and Noida Metro has also been cleared.