The transfer market within the Eagles of America was quite moved, but especially on the subject of rumors and not so much in the players who actually ended up reaching the most winning team in Mexican soccer for the next Apertura 2021 tournament.
With the arrival of Fernando Madrigal, Miguel Layún and Salvador Reyes, It was said that the Eagles of America had closed the transfer market for the next tournament, however, from Ecuador the journalist Javier Avila, I affirm that America will add a fourth reinforcement for the next tournament and will be a young promise of Ecuadorian soccer.
It’s about the player Jose Cifuentes, a 22-year-old Ecuadorian player who currently plays in Major League Soccer with Carlos Vela’s Los Angeles FC, playing 31 games so far and scoring 3 goals with the American team.
The footballer performs in the steering wheel position and would come as one of the options to replace the possible departure of Richard SánchezHowever, so far neither the Mexican media nor the Azulcrema team have given any information that confirms the version that has been playing from the South American country since this morning and that is already creating an echo on social networks.
