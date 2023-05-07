Mexico has achieved stability in macroeconomic values ​​from the start of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. There are several factors that have supported this economic balance. First, the reserves left by the government of President Enrique Peña Nieto in the Budget Revenue Stabilization Fund (FEIP). From these reserves, the Mexican government has been able to make use of resources without resorting to internal or external indebtedness. The FEIP has given price, exchange rate and interest rate stability.

Second, the increase in remittances from Mexicans abroad has been very important in quantitative terms:

Remittances per year in billions of dollars:

Source: Various media and Banco de México.

As you can see the growth from 2018 to 2022 is 74%. This flow of money from abroad to the Mexican economy is an element that supports economic stability. Undoubtedly, it is also a factor for governability and political stability, due to the support for Mexican families provided by Mexicans who work abroad.

Unfortunately Allegations have begun that remittances could be a vehicle for money laundering by Mexican drug cartels. It will be necessary to be attentive to the follow-up of these questions. Above all, in light of the US government’s statements against the Mexican drug cartels.

Interest rate and dollar exchange rate

Faced with these positive elements, others arise two economic data that can be destabilizing factors in the Mexican economy. First, the interest rate determined by the Federal Reserve (FED) of the United States of America (USA) for the economy of the neighboring country.

US Fed interest rate:

If the level of the FED interest rate is compared between those years, it can be seen that the increase from 2018 to 2023 is more than 120%, but if compared with 2020 it reaches 400% and with 2022 it is almost 600 %. These dates may affect the flow of remittances from the US to Mexico. Fundamentally, because some workers may decide to invest in the money market, because the yield becomes attractive, or because they decide to pay bank debts due to the increase in rates. Just imagine, dear reader, that your credit card rate will increase from 10% to 50% from one year to the next. I would look for a way to pay as quickly as possible.

Finally, an additional element that you could push the drop in remittances is the appreciation of the exchange rate of the dollar for Mexican pesos. From last year to this year there has been an appreciation of 16%. In other words, the exchange rate in May 2022 was 20.5 pesos per US dollar and last Friday it was 17.7 pesos (Source: Banco de México). This means a drop of 16%. For a Mexican worker in the USA, it is the representation of less food and economic support for their families. This could be an element that discourages the sending of remittances.

The evolution of These economic data are a possibility of affectation, it will be necessary to observe how they evolve to analyze whether or not they are likely to disturb the national economic stability in Mexico. The date of the 2024 presidential election is still far away. But without a doubt there are situations in the international and national economy that may or may not alter political stability as well. To continue analyzing.

Paragraphs: By Luis Enrique Ramírez

One year after the murder of the columnist and reporter of EL DEBATE Luis Enrique Ramírez go on without justice for his family and Sinaloan society. The progress reported by the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office (FGJS) is not enough. As the autonomous entity that procures justice to Sinaloan society, it must find those responsible and that they comply with the sentence issued by the judge. Violence and homicide against any citizen is unacceptable. Violence against a journalist is a sign of a society that suffers an attack on freedom of expression. In any democracy that cannot happen. It is to be expected that the FGJS will soon find those responsible for the murder of Luis Enrique and they will be convicted of his crime.

