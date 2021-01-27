Alberto Fernández gives a keynote speech at the headquarters of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, the day after his meeting with his trans-Andean counterpart, Sebastián Piñera, in Santiago de Chile.

The President was received by the executive secretary of ECLAC, Alicia Bárcena, and prepared to deliver his speech where he stated that the coronavirus pandemic “exposed in his most wicked way” economic problems and inequalities in the region.

At the time he asked to go to a multilateralism that is governed by the principle of solidarity. “I’m talking about we must recreate a more humanitarian capitalismBecause a capitalism that does not attend to the importance of humanity is not a good capitalism, “he said.

In addition, he warned during his speech that the “ideological division” in Latin America “takes away the strength to discuss,” and he advocated working towards “unity” in the region. And he added that currently there is “a great opportunity” to rebuild a “united and without adjustment” Latin America.

In this context he pointed out that “Mercosur must once and for all consolidate and expand”. “We are seeing today what the disintegration of the region means: in what happens with public health and in the acquisition of vaccines,” he said.

Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). Photo EFE.

“Governing Argentina is not an easy thing, but in the globalized world where the need for multilateralism is increasingly imposed, we we need to be a united continent to face the challenges ahead“, he sentenced.

The head of state began his second day of activities in Santiago at 8.30 am, within the framework of his state visit to Chile, with a meeting with former Chilean president Ricardo Lagos, at the Democracy and Development Foundation.

Finally, the President will lead a meeting with businessmen at the residence of the Argentine embassy in Chile.

