Cheddira started taking penalties in Promotion. He was 16 years old, playing for Loreto Calcio. Walid was born there: everyone knows him in the small town in the province of Ancona. Against Sassuolo he scored his first goal in Serie A with a shot from eleven meters. But at his house, in the Marche, they talk about when he missed an important penalty in the snow. “We were in the 90th minute, we were equalising. The pitch was unwatchable, it was very cold. He took the ball and hit the post.” Francesco Moriconi was Cheddira’s coach from 2014 to 2017. “No reproaches, it was a sign of great character. He was just a kid, no matter how hard he worked he only deserved compliments.” What the striker born in ’98 has learned, the coach taught him: “It was enough for me to see him once in training to convince me. I told the president that he would remain in the first team, no more Juniors.” It was his luck.