Traditionally, the Italian Serie A kicks off as the last of the European top competitions. Sampdoria – Atalanta Bergamo and AC Milan – Udinese (6.30 p.m.) are the first two games on the program. AC Milan is the title holder, but as every year the competition is fierce. Super tandem ‘Lautaku’ has been reinstated at Internazionale with the return of Romelu Lukaku and Juventus are looking for revenge after last season’s fourth place.

Dutch people

Of Matthijs de Ligt One of the Dutch eye-catchers left the Serie A this season, but the Italian league is still bursting with Dutch influences. Just think of the two Dutch strongholds at Internazionale: Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries were supposed to leave the title to AC Milan last season, but the Dutch defenders will be eager to win the scudetto to be brought back to the blue-black part of Milan this season.

AS Roma, also Dutch-tinged, will also try to win a Champions League ticket this season. Georginio Wijnaldum must provide the Argentinian Paulo Dybala with the necessary assists and with Rick Karsdorp and Justin Kluivert José Mourinho has two more Dutch players at his disposal. However, Kluivert may leave and may face a switch to Fulham.



Also at Atalanta Bergamo we still find the Dutch enclave with Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners and Hans Hateboer, just like at Bologna. Stand there Jerdy Schouten, Denso Kasius and Mitchell Dijks on the payroll.

Another new Dutch face in the Italian league is that of Tonny Vilhena. After Feyenoord, the midfielder played for the Russian Krasnodar and the Spanish Espanyol. The latter club now rents out Vilhena to the Salernitana of, among others, Franck Ribéry and another Dutchman: Reda Boultam. With Salernitana – AS Roma on the program on Sunday, Vilhena hopes to be able to make his first minutes against Wijnaldum and Karsdorp.

The last Dutchmen in the Serie A are Bram Nuytinck (Udinese), Jeroen Zoet (Spezia) and Sam Lammers (Empoli). The latter has not yet been involved at Atalanta Bergamo and Eintracht Frankfurt and now hopes to finally have a successful season abroad via Empoli.

Transfers

Actually, the most interesting transfers in Italy are those that did not involve a transfer fee. The most expensive player of this summer was Torino defender Bremer who left for Bayern Munich Matthijs de Ligt must follow. See also Zakharova warned Ukraine against distributing weapons to the population





In addition to the above list, however, many more interesting names came to Italy this summer. So is Romelu Lukaku back at Internazionale, made former FC Groningen player Filip Kostic made the switch to Juventus and made Cyriel Dessers his dream transfer from RC Genk to Cremonese.

But there were also plenty of nice transfer-free transfers: Paul Pogbag (from Manchester United to Juventus), Paulo Dybala (from Juventus to AS Roma), Luka Jovic (from Real Madrid to Fiorentina), Divock Origin (from Liverpool to AC Milan), Angel Di Maria (from PSG to Juventus), Andre Onana (from Ajax to Internazionale), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (from AS Roma to Internazionale) and Nemanja Matic (from Manchester United to AS Roma). But also pay attention to the ambitious Monza of owner Silvio Berlusconi, which, for example, strengthened itself with European champion Matteo Pessina.

First round – Serie A

Saturday, August 13: Sampdoria – Atalanta Bergamo (6.30 p.m.)

Saturday, August 13: AC Milan – Udinese (6:30 PM)

Saturday, August 13: Monza – Torino (8:45 PM)

Saturday, August 13: Lecce – Internazionale (8:45 PM)

Sunday, August 14: Fiorentina – Cremonese (6.30 p.m.)

Sunday, August 14: Lazio – Bologna (6:30 PM)

Sunday 14 August: Spezia – Empoli (8.45 pm)

Sunday 14 August: Salernitana – AS Roma (8:45 PM)

Monday, August 15: Hellas Verona – Napoli (6:30 p.m.)

Monday, August 15: Juventus – Sassuolo (8:45 PM)

Top duels Serie A (first half of the season)

Friday, August 26: Lazio – Internazionale (8:45 PM)

Saturday, August 27: Juventus – AS Roma (6.30 p.m.)

Saturday, September 3: AC Milan – Internazionale (6 p.m.)

Saturday, September 3: Lazio – Napoli (8:45 PM) Date and time of the following matches will be definitively announced later:

Sunday, September 18: AC Milan – Napoli

Sunday, October 2: Internazionale – AS Roma

Sunday 9 October: AC Milan – Juventus

Sunday, October 23: AS Roma – Napoli

Sunday, November 6: Juventus – Internazionale

Sunday, November 6: AS Roma – Lazio

Sunday 13 November: Juventus – Lazio

Wednesday 4 January: Internazionale – Napoli

Sunday 8 January: AC Milan – AS Roma

Sunday 15 January: Napoli – Juventus

Sunday, January 22: Lazio – AC Milan