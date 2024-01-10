Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, confirmed that “the UAE’s hosting of the first specialized summit in content creation and the largest of its kind in the world contributes to strengthening the national creative economy and developing the digital content business system.” “And to increase the amount of promising opportunities that this promising sector provides to content makers and talent owners.”

This came on the sidelines of the attendance of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, yesterday, at the launch of the activities of the second session of the One Billion Followers Summit, which is being held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, on Over two days, it is organized by the New Media Academy at the Museum of the Future and the Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Her Highness added: “Holding the summit reflects the vision and directives of the leadership to provide all means of support to digital content makers, owners of talent, initiatives and innovative ideas, and investors in the field of creative industries, by providing the best environment to embrace, nurture and develop their projects, create the best advanced infrastructure, and provide exceptional opportunities to empower them and advance their potential.” “And the growth of their businesses and projects, and the consolidation of the country’s position as a global capital for the digital content industry.”

Her Highness said: “The noticeable increase in the number of participants – which reached 7,000 participants in the second edition of the One Billion Followers Summit this year – reflects the increasing importance that this event has come to represent on the agenda of events for the content industry at the regional and global levels, and it is a noticeable qualitative increase.” Among these participants, 3,000 content creators are followed by more than 1.6 billion followers, in addition to the participation of 200 media content production companies, 100 digital production agencies, and 195 speakers specialized in digital content creation in the world, presenting more than 100 inspiring events, discussion sessions, workshops, and dialogues. Interactive and constructive, to contribute practically to the growth of the digital content industry, which represents the future of creative and media content in the region and the world.”

Her Highness attended part of the event’s agenda, and met with an elite group of influencers, content makers, creators, and investors in the creative industries sector.

The summit aims to address more than a billion people around the world with purposeful messages, by hosting an elite group of the most important and largest influencers and content makers in various fields, while the areas of digital content that the influencers participating in the summit are interested in are diverse, including the sectors of media, entertainment, sports, education, technology, games and e-sports. Comedy, economics, tourism, etc.

The summit is unique in its comprehensive program of diverse events and activities, which includes showcasing talents, inspiring models, and distinguished experiences in the field of digital content creation, and the most prominent industry trends to provide qualitative and innovative content. It also discusses the most prominent topics and ideas to develop the skills of content makers, and inform them of the latest developments in content creation techniques and approaches. Creative.

Busy agenda

The agenda of the One Billion Followers Summit includes organizing discussion sessions and interactive dialogues, examining the most important tools that make new content creators influential on social media sites. The summit also discusses many topics that pose current and future challenges in this field.