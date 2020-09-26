The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned him on Saturday after Shraddha Kapoor’s name surfaced in a drugs chat. Shraddha Kapoor’s name was also mentioned in the chat between Jaya Shaha and Shruti Modi regarding CBD Oil. During this, Shraddha Kapoor denied taking drugs. In addition, he accepted the party’s talk with Sushant Singh Rajput.Shraddha Kapoor reached the zonal office exchange building of NCB at around 12 noon to answer NCB questions after the names surfaced in the Drugs case.According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor spoke to her lawyer before reaching the NCB office.

Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by six NCB officials.

The NCB team informed Shraddha Kapoor about the NDPS Act.

– Jaya Shaha named Shraddha Kapoor in questioning. Shraddha Kapoor’s name was also mentioned in the chat between Jaya Shaha and Shruti Modi regarding CBD Oil.

-NCB questioned Shraddha Kapoor regarding drugs connection but she refused to take drugs.

– Shraddha Kapoor accepted the party talk with Sushant Singh Rajput.

– Shraddha Kapoor told that she once went to the success party of her film Chhichhore at Sushant’s farmhouse but did not consume drugs.

– Shraddha Kapoor rejected all talk of taking drugs. He admitted that drinks were served in the party.

– Shraddha Kapoor left her home from the zonal office of NCB at around 6 pm.