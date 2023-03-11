Who was Manuel Costa, the chef killed in Rome in front of his restaurant

Shot dead in the head a few meters from his restaurant: this is how Emanuele Costanza, a 41-year-old known as chef Manuel Costa, was killed on the evening of Friday 10 March.

Cousin of Floriana Secondi, former competitor of Big BrotherManuel Costa was well known in VIP circles also for the evenings he often organized in his restaurant.

Friend “for a lifetime”, as he explains The Republicby Tony Effe, trapper who grew up in the ranks of the Dark Polo Gang, chef Manuel Costa was the owner of theOsteria degli Artistirestaurant located in via Germano Sommeiller, in the Esquilino district, in Rome.

Manuel Costa had a history of theft and drugs, which is why, it is suspected by the investigators, he may have been killed.

A past that the chef himself was trying to get rid of. In one of the last posts featured on his Instagram profile, in fact, Manuel Costa wrote on the occasion of the New Year: “Best wishes to the whole world, hoping that this year will be a better year for everyone and that all the projects and beautiful things will come true. Best wishes to all those like me who are trying to change and be better people… even if today’s life doesn’t help you!!… however, we must not lose faith”.