BRUSSELS. Six arrests, four in Belgium and two in the Netherlands, in an operation aimed at countering the illicit trafficking of “sensitive” material allegedly headed to Russia, in support of the Kremlin’s military operations in the war against Ukraine. In a broader dossier linked to the illegal import-export of dual-use civil and military technologies, raids were launched simultaneously in Flanders (in Knokke-Heist and Eekl), in the north of Belgium, and in the west of the Netherlands, in the province of Rotterdam. Private homes and business premises were searched, and the six suspects were arrested and held for questioning. The next 48 hours will be decisive in understanding whether to validate the arrest and, possibly, bring the suspects or even just part of them before the judge.

So-called dual-use or “dual” technologies are in the spotlight. Drones, microchips, two-way radios, computer software, sensors, lasers, up to motors, power supplies and even rockets. Anything that could be used on the front lines or to further fuel the ongoing conflict. The investigators want to ascertain the nature of the illicit activity as it is feared that the business of this type of goods could have as its final destinations non-EU countries subject to national and European restrictions. It is the federal prosecutor’s office itself that explicitly mentions the name of the Russian Federation. “Some of the exchanged technologies may fall under the embargo rules applicable to some countries, such as Russia, in particular due to armed conflicts.”

The European Union and its member states decreed a total ban on trade in dual-use technologies to Russia in June this year, later extending it to Belarus, considered an ally of the Kremlin in the conflict against Ukraine. But there is the possibility of a network, as demonstrated by the searches and arrests conducted simultaneously in two different EU member states, following a tip-off from the United States. It is “US government agencies” that have informed the Belgian and Dutch authorities of the existence of illicit trafficking of dual goods. It all stems from an investigation launched on the other side of the Atlantic, where it emerged that goods of US origin are at the center of illicit activity and money laundering. Searches and arrests on European soil would be the result of “intense cooperation with the American government”, says the Belgian prosecutor’s office, which for now chooses to disclose the bare essentials and continue the investigations.