The Nigerian is the first in double figures in the top 5 tournaments in 2023. He has 21 goals this season: he has already collected a prize of 130 thousand euros, and now…

From our correspondent Maurizio Nicita

On the roller coaster without vertigo problems. Victor Osimhen scores for the eighth consecutive league match, which corresponds with the successes of Banda Spalletti. After having deluded their pursuers by losing the 2023 debut against Inter, Napoli has put together this new winning series, always punctuated by the goals of its scorer and driver. Looking at it makes you tired, while sitting comfortably. Because the Nigerian snaps onto the pitch an infinite number of times that you end up empathizing with the effort that the opposing defenders make to try to mark him, or in some way to stem him. Like a tornado it sweeps away everything and everyone and under this umpteenth victory of the elusive leaders there is still the signature of the Nigerian top scorer. An own goal obtained – by Ismajli who tried to anticipate it – the other goal signed by an opportunist, two more wasted opportunities, but above all these continuous shots in depth that weaken the resistance of any defense and Empoli are only the latest victim of an incredible series of conquered scalps. See also Musa talks about newcomer Parisi: "He played for free and wasn't afraid of anything. Italy? Deserved"

DOWN THE MASK — The superhero of Neapolitan children, and beyond, now never abandons his mask, taking it off only to celebrate, something that is happening to him with incredible constancy, unknown to the center forward himself. That now his mask has to metaphorically pull her down because he can no longer hide. Today he is among the strongest strikers in Europe and in the world. At the end of the game he tries to fend off: ”This is definitely one of the best seasons of my career, I feel great. Haaland is also doing very well.” In fact, in addition to his remarkable tally of goals – he is the first striker to reach double figures in 2023, in the five major European leagues – Victor has greatly matured in his way of being on the pitch. Now his participation in the game is total, because when he doesn’t go deep, he comes towards him and knows how to sort the ball well, also showing ability in building. And on defensive free kicks, his contribution is always effective. See also From judo to the accident that changed his life: Inter, that's who Todibo- Video Gazzetta.it is

BLESSED BY DROGBA — And there is also the child who became a champion, who is enthusiastic about his first idol, that Didier Drogba, an African example for the little Nigerian who dreamed of becoming a great striker: “For me it was fantastic to receive a message of compliments from him. He complimented me. This was a surprise for me that gave me great extra motivation”.

WITHOUT TO FORGET — It has a certain effect to discover how a team that has won the twenty-seventh game out of the thirty-two played does not lose its sense of reality. Victor does so by praising his coach but remembering what happened ten months ago: “It’s nice that Spalletti has this confidence in me and in the team and I hope to repay him on the pitch, always giving my best. It’s difficult to play here in Empoli, let’s remember what happened last year, from 2-0 to 3-2, we’re happy we managed to win”. Concept that he underlined to his teammates before the game with a driving attitude. There is no trace of presumption or arrogance in this team. Different in soul and above all in mentality.

BONUS ROLL BONUS — Castellani’s is his twenty-first goal of the season (19 in the league and 2 in the Champions League). He has already hit his first contractual bonus which provided for a bonus of 130,000 euros upon reaching 20 goals. But at this rate, Victor runs the risk of making the cut because the same figure is triggered on the twenty-fifth and also on the thirtieth goal. Objectives that become decidedly within the reach of a great striker who has achieved these 21 centers in just 25 games. There are at least 15 challenges ahead of them and they can probably become 17, dreaming of being able to reach 20 which would mean going to play the Champions League final in Istanbul. A dream today, but no longer a utopia. The last thought comes from Lozano: “Victor is a very strong and fundamental player for the team. He is a leader ”. The Nigerian had argued on the pitch several times with the Mexican in the past. Nothing serious but a symptom of a lack of harmony, which is now total. With Chucky who also recognizes his companion’s driving skills. Nothing to add. See also Milan fall at home because of "Sleeping Giroud"

February 26, 2023 (change February 26, 2023 | 10:33 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Drogba #superbonus #Osimhen #drags #Napoli