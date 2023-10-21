Carlos Antonio Romero Deschamps went from driving an oil tanker truck to leading more than 100,000 unionized workers at Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) for 26 years. He studied a degree in Accounting from the Banking and Commercial School in his native Tampico, in the State of Tamaulipas, but never practiced. Son of a railroad worker, Romero Deschamps emigrated to Salamanca (Guanajuato), a city where one of his cousins ​​got him a temporary position at the Pemex refinery in the city. He was barely 26 years old. In that city he would meet the man who would become his wife, Blanca Rosa Durán, and the man who would elevate him in the oil industry: Joaquín Hernández Galicia. La Quinathe then leader of the Petroleum Workers Union of the Mexican Republic (SPTRM).

Under the protection of La Quina, who was also born in Tampico, Romero Deschamps, went from driving the union leader’s car to organizing assemblies and managing some of the union’s assets. In parallel, already affiliated with the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), he began a political career as a deputy of the Federal District for the periods from 1979 to 1982 and then from 1991 to 1994. His final promotion occurred when Hernández Galicia was imprisoned during the PRI’s mandate. Carlos Salinas de Gortari, in 1989. Although Sebastián Guzmán Cabrera was initially appointed general secretary of section 10 of Minatitlán, Romero Deschamps finally held the top union position in 1993.

At the head of one of the key unions in Mexico, Romeo Deschamps had to manage the Pemex boom, years in which production exceeded three million barrels per day. An abundance that did not escape the shadows of corruption and the diversion of resources for the party in which he had been a member since 1961, the PRI. In 2000, one of the most notorious scandals broke out when an alleged diversion of resources from Pemex to the union for the presidential campaign of the then PRI candidate, Francisco Labastida, was discovered, a case that became known as the Pemexgate. His immunity as a deputy and senator, in addition to a barrage of protections, freed him from all these accusations.

Members of the National Coalition of Oil Workers call for the imprisonment of Romero Deschamps, in September 2003. Jorge Alvarado (Cuartoscuro)

For years, the Mexican media showcased the ostentatious life of him and his family: trips, yachts, fine watches, the houses in Acapulco and Cancún or the Ferrari his son drove, an open secret. Romero Deschamps could boast of trips to Canada and Norway, while he led the union and, incidentally, held his position as senator in the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018). The size of his fortune was always questioned by dissident Pemex workers. Questions about the origin of his fortune, filed during the six-year terms of Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón, resurfaced with this Administration and led to at least 12 investigations into alleged acts of fraud, illicit enrichment and money laundering.

Stalked by the trail of corruption, he finally submitted his resignation from the union leadership in October 2019. Far from the spotlight, the once powerful union leader opted for a low profile in the last years of his life. However, for some of the oil company workers the imprint of his management as a union boss, unidirectional and without democracy, is still present. Engineer Silvia Ramos, a Pemex worker since 1985, says that she met Deschamps when he was a leader of section 35 in Tula, Hidalgo. “The salary increases were good, the job benefits were good and there was also a lot of impunity, manual workers could do anything and the union defended them. After of the quinazo (the imprisonment of Hernández Galicia) the union continued its routine, without assemblies, without union democracy, but the people were calm because the sale of positions continued, the huachicoleo wholesale, as was the case in all unions charros”, he narrates.

Emilio Lozoya, then head of Pemex, and Senator Carlos Romero Deschamps in the plenary session of PRI and PVEM senators, in 2014. Saúl López (Cuartoscuro)

The engineer and also former general secretary of the National Union of Petroleum Technicians and Professionals (UNTyPP) explains that within Pemex a control system was developed through positions and family positions, under the threat that unionized workers They would lose this important prerogative if they rebelled against their leader. “There have been more than 80 years without organization, without understanding what the union is for, there is no class consciousness, nor love for the company,” she accuses.

The UNAM researcher and coordinator of the National Observatory of Labor Reform, Alfonso Bouzas Ortíz, describes Romero Deschamps as the last boss of corporate unionism in Mexico, representative of the old union school. “He arrived by presidential appointment, he is dedicated to being on good terms with the Government apparatus as a clientelistic union, where the workers recognized the management, while the management granted them perks. We can say anything, except that he did not obtain majority votes, what is under discussion are the methods to which he resorted, in a clientelistic way, through some work space for a family member, a financial loan or reductions in working hours,” he points out. .

Deschamps at a Pemex formal event in Mexico City in 2016. Sáshenka Gutiérrez Sáshenka Gutiérrez (EFE)

For Diego García Saucedo, an expert in labor matters, Romero Deschamps’ leadership was marked by the opacity that in those years was allowed to unions in the management of employer dues and benefits that were not subject to audits. “He greatly abused the lack of control over worker-employer contributions and in a company as large as Pemex, a lot of lack of control was created,” he concluded.

“Don Carlos”, “The leader”, as they heard him called in numerous assemblies or in some event alluding to the oil expropriation, died this Thursday, at the age of 79, after suffering a heart attack. Although he was away from the political and labor scene in his last years, his imprint on Pemex, say those who worked at his side, remains and some with less optimism affirm that there are still years before true union democracy reaches the doors of the parastatal.

