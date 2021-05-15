Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Hans Joachim Fatske, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, has warned Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two poles of Spanish football, against opening the Norwegian team’s striker Erling Haaland, stressing that the player is not for sale.

Fatske said, in statements published by the Spanish newspaper “Marca”: I clearly hope Haaland will stay with us next season. As for Barcelona and Real’s negotiations, I think they know the contractual situation and our position on the player. The young Norwegian striker is considered the target of several major clubs, most notably Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The chief executive of Dortmund mentioned the team’s position last season on selling the English star Jadon Sancho, saying: I am very satisfied, no one believed us last summer with Sancho until the deadline for the contracting period, and he is currently still with us, either you have a team in which you contract with a player and allow Him to leave or not.

German reports indicated that the young player has a penalty clause in his contract amounting to 75 million euros that allows him to leave in the summer of 2022, noting that Dortmund will not abandon him with less than 150 million euros.

Raiola, the player’s agent, had traveled to Barcelona last month to meet with Barcelona club president Juan Laporta to find out the player’s demands and the conditions for this deal, in an attempt by the Catalan president to bring Haaland to Camp Nou next summer.

Raiola also met with Jose Angel Sanchez, General Manager of Real Madrid, to offer the deal to the Royal Club, especially since the “Merengue” puts Haaland, a substitute, in case Kylian Mbappe, from Paris Saint-Germain, fails to join during the upcoming summer transfer market period.