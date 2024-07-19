The Republican National Convention served to rally around former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and to demonstrate that the support of his coreligionists for him goes beyond the political sphere and reaches the point of personal devotion.

According to the criteria of

These are the keys to a meeting held from Monday to Thursday in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) and which has also validated the choice of Ohio Senator JD Vance as the New York magnate’s “number two”:

A new two-person campaign

There was no doubt that Trump would get the approval of his supporters, but the choice of his running mate, which was announced on Monday, was up in the air.

Vance beat out names with more experience, such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and debuted on Wednesday with a protectionist speech, with nods to the working class and criticism of the Democratic presidency for the country’s situation.

Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance and his wife. Photo:EFE Share

Star mass bath with his ear bandaged

Just 48 hours after a 20-year-old attempted to shoot Trump dead during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, He appeared on the first day of the forum with his right ear bandaged and a serious expression to receive the applause of an excited crowd.

It was not the only white gauze seen at the meeting, as the bandage has become an accessory in a sign of solidarity, which has become as popular among the former president’s followers as the raised fist and the cry “Fight” proclaimed while he was being evacuated.

The former Republican president arrived at his party’s convention in Milwaukee. Photo:EFE Share

Strong conviction in victory in November

Republicans arrived in Milwaukee with the Democratic campaign weakened due to growing doubts about the physical and mental capacity of Biden, 81.

Voting intentions were in their favour even before the attack on Trump and since then the gap has only increased: according to the average of polls carried out by the website FiveThirtyEight, the Republican leads Trump by 3.1 percentage points, with 43.2% of voters willing to vote for him.

And these days, triumphalist speeches have abounded and souvenirs with the number 47, the number that the next president will wear, have sold out. There has also been a lot of mockery of Biden, present in most of his speeches.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:EFE Share

Silence on abortion amid discussions on security or immigration

Despite being one of the issues that most concerns Americans, abortion has been the great absentee. The Republicans know that it will cost them votes and have chosen to ignore it.

Security and, of course, immigration have been the focus of speeches. Mass deportations and border closures have been called for and promised, with the public clamoring for the construction of a wall, and the agenda they plan to implement if they return to power has included these objectives.

There has also been much talk about inflation, and Biden has been blamed for Americans not making ends meet and for the American dream becoming more difficult to achieve every day.

The Trump family, in full

Following rumors that Trump and his wife are living separate lives and the estrangement with his daughter Ivanka, The convention served to symbolize the unity of a clan deeply embedded in the Republican Party and which is extending to new generations.

Former First Lady Melania Trump attended as an audience member. She did not, however, give a speech, as she did at the two previous conventions in which Trump was nominated.

Also present were Tiffany and Barron, as well as his former presidential adviser, Ivanka, who has distanced herself from the campaign, while the rest of his children, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., as well as their wives, did speak.

The other sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., as well as their wives, did intervene. Photo:EFE Share

Political forum and popular festival

The convention took place at Fiserv Stadium, home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Its walls and the large enclosed area around it were covered in the red, white and blue of the American flag, the same color that predominated among attendees.

The meeting in this city that the former president has previously described as “horrible” has brought together both big figures of the party, including Trump’s last rival in the primaries, Nikki Haley, and ordinary Americans whose story reinforces the Republican claim: relatives of soldiers killed in Afghanistan, parents whose children died from fentanyl or who have been kidnapped by Hamas.

And among the delegates who ratified Trump’s nomination were loyalists of the New York magnate who never fail to keep his appointments: from the man known as the Wall Man for his characteristic brick suit to Uncle Sam, a character adopted as a national symbol.

EFE