E.An overwhelming majority of Republicans in the Senate have spoken out against continuing the impeachment proceedings against former American President Donald Trump. After the senators were sworn in as a jury member in the trial, 45 of the 50 Republicans in the chamber supported a corresponding objection from their party colleague Rand Paul on Tuesday. Only five Republicans voted with the 50 Democrats. This means that the proceedings in the Senate will continue to take place from the second week of February. A two-thirds majority for a conviction, which in turn would be a prerequisite for the suspension of office for Trump sought by the Democrats, appears extremely unlikely.

Paul argued that the process was unconstitutional because Trump left office on Jan. 20. He pointed out that the senior senator, Democrat Patrick Leahy, will preside over the trial, not the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice must direct impeachment proceedings against the President. Paul wanted to let it be established that the proceedings would not affect a president but a private person and would therefore violate the constitution.

The Democratic majority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, called Paul’s argument “simply wrong”. Otherwise, a president could avoid impeachment and suspension from office by committing crimes against the country just before the end of his term in office or by stepping down before a trial in the Senate. According to the constitution, the decision on impeachment proceedings lies solely with the Senate. In the House of Representatives indictment, the Democrats accuse Trump of “inciting a riot” because of his supporters’ attack on the Capitol.