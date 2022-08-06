The Ferrari driver has changed yachts, remaining faithful to Riva: the new 20-meter is called Sedici and is a little gem

Maurizio Bertera

Born and raised in the Principality of Monaco, Charles Leclerc learned to swim in the pools next to the street circuit. “But I can’t stay without going to the beach that much,” he said several times. And if as a young man, as soon as the heat came, he threw himself into the water on the Larvotto beach, he became one of the stars of the F1 World Championship and he decided it was much more fun to go out to sea with a yacht. Thus, in August 2020, he purchased a 48 Dolceriva, 15 meters long, with two cabins, capable of comfortably accommodating four guests. She reaches the maximum speed of 35 knots (almost 65 km / h), costs over two million euros. He called it Monza, to commemorate its success, in September 2019. Riva’s choice is no coincidence: beyond the prestige, the Sarnico shipyard has had a partnership relationship with Ferrari for two years with the logo present on the car and on the helmets of the two drivers. See also Electric cars, Duessmann (Audi): "More courage, away from fossil fuels in 2040"

TOUCH 37 KNOTS – Now, on the Instangram profile, the Ferrari driver takes a bath with the new jewel behind him: Sedici – that is his race number – is always a beautiful Riva. The sportfly 66 Ribelle, over 20 meters long, launched in 2018 which reinterprets the lines and shapes of the 80s yachts in a modern key, starting with the flybridge. She is equipped with two 1550 hp Man engines for a cruising speed of 33 knots (61 km / h) with maximum peaks of 37 (68.5 km / h). She has a good range (with a full 250 nautical miles, 463 km) and can accommodate up to 12 people on board, in three cabins. the owner’s one, a Vip and a double.

A CLOSE RELATIONSHIP – The cost, according to rumors, should be around 4 million euros, including customizations: not a few, even if the Principino seems to earn over 10 million euros per season. But we must keep some aspects that have certainly led to an important discount: the aforementioned partnership relationship between Scuderia Ferrari and Riva, the fact that the Sarnico shipyard is part of the Ferretti Group which since 2016 has Piero Ferrari and role of testimonial of Leclerc on several occasions. The last, spectacular, is the short film made to celebrate the 180th anniversary of the shipyard and the 60th anniversary of the legendary Acquarama: in the ironic action movie that recalls ‘Attenti a quel due’, Charles invites the stars David Beckham and Pierfrancesco Favino (aboard a Rivamare) and invites them to compete with him on a track for electric models. In short, a favorable price for Leclerc is more than credible. See also Rally Finland WRC, third day: Tanak always 1st, but the margin over Rovanpera is minimal