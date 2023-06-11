In 1993, at a PhD seminar in Paris, a group of students gave a presentation of the progress of the PhD thesis. After completing the reports, the teachers asked questions. One of them asked: “Mr. Ocampo, could you tell us who you think will be the next PRI presidential candidate in Mexico?” Given the strangeness of a question outside the subject of the report, he ventured this answer, above all, only as a student at a university in France: “In my opinion, the next presidential candidate of the PRI will be a son of President Lázaro Cárdenas.” The professor interrupted, much like a French professor, saying with marked irony: “Mr. Ocampo, please, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas will not return to the PRI.” After more than five years living in Paris, something is learned from irony, he responded with respect, university formalism and, he insisted, as a student at a French university: “Mr. Professor, he is also the son of Amalia Solorzano. I am referring to a Mexican from the PRI who studied high school and a degree in economics at the National Polytechnic Institute. He was repressed in the student movement of 1968. He studied with a scholarship for a Doctorate in Economics at Yale University in New Haven. In 1983 he was director of the Exchange, Risk Coverage and Confidence Fund (FICORCA) of Banco de México, after the devaluation of 1982, a financial entity that was at the base of the recovery of the main national capitals of Mexico due to the devaluation . That is, he treated and met the main businessmen in the country. He was Undersecretary and Secretary of Programming and Budget, the first with whom he is Secretary of the Treasury. Currently, it has a relationship of political mediation with one of the largest unions in the country and which maintains corporate political control, Philippe Schmitter dixit, being the current Secretary of Public Education, Mr. Professor, I think that the PRI candidate will be Ernesto Zedillo ” . The Professor intervened again saying “But Mr. Ocampo, who is Mr. Zedillo”. And, to conclude, they answered: “A Doctor in economics who is one of the authentic Mexican sons of President Lázaro Cárdenas, thank you Mr. Professor.”

From President Zedillo

After the disclosure of Luis Donaldo Colosio, as the PRI’s presidential candidate, he named Ernesto Zedillo as his campaign coordinator. Which took the political environment of that time by surprise. Five days after the assassination of the presidential candidate, on the afternoon of November 28, 1994, President Salinas de Gortari “convened the PRI governors and party leaders at the official residence of Los Pinos. Relying on a video taken in November 1993 in which, with laudatory words, Colosio appointed Zedillo as his campaign coordinator, Manlio Fabio Beltrones —it is said that at the request of President Carlos Salinas de Gortari— suggested to those present that the former secretary of Education as the ideal candidate. The president seconded him. That meeting was known as the videodedazo. The following day the second “exposure” was announced (“Murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta”, Wikipedia). The disclosure was formalized by the PRI’s National Political Council with Zedillo’s presidential candidacy. In the election of August 21, 1994 he won the presidential election.

A few months after the beginning of President Zedillo’s six-year term, on February 28, 1995, Raúl Salinas de Gortari, brother of former President Salinas, was imprisoned. He accused of the murder of the former coordinator of the presidential campaign, José Francisco Ruíz Massieu. The rest, kind readers, is part of the political history of Mexico’s democratic transition. This has been the case with all Mexican presidents: they leave power and the new one comes to power.

Paragraphs: Cashier with obesity and runny nose

In the fast checkouts of the supermarket, the obese cashier is observed, blowing her nose with a piece of brown paper roll, and then, she finished cleaning herself with the palm of her hand. When it was her turn, she was asked to please clean her hands with alcohol or disinfectant spray. She replied that she could move to another box. It was explained to her that no and that she had to safeguard herself from the COVID 19 virus and her clients. A client gave him gel with alcohol. She filed the complaint with management. COVID 19 has not disappeared and people with comorbidities, overweight and obesity can be fatalities.