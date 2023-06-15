The English journalist Michael Reid, who has been writing about Latin America for more than forty years, is a prudent man and also a calm one (the two things do not have to go together), and one has the feeling when talking to him that he would not be able to Exaggerate not even to save life. That is why I was concerned about the opinion that I heard from him several days ago, when he said, speaking in front of an audience of Latin Americans, that this was the most complicated moment in Latin America since he began to deal with the region. He was referring above all to the hopeless advance of authoritarianism, which has put us face to face with the uncomfortable reality of three dictatorships and other regimes that, without being dictatorships yet, undoubtedly aspire to be; but he also spoke of new-style populisms, which are not only worrisome in themselves, due to the deterioration they cause to our democracies, but also because they are the symptom of a deeper disorder of our societies.

Populisms have always come dressed in all colors, and the Latin American panorama is no different. That variety is what we are seeing, from the guise of progressivism of López Obrador in Mexico to the postmodern despotism of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador. Because populism, despite the fact that today it seems to be mainly on the side of the left, has no ideological color (and it is a bit embarrassing to see so many politicians who ignore or conveniently forget this simple truth). The schizophrenia of Latin America produced Chávez and shortly after, in that same neighborhood, it produced Álvaro Uribe, who fed on Chávez and continues to do so: you have to see how profitable the catastrophe of democracy has been for right-wing populism Venezuelan, who today wave even the Republican candidates in Miami in the air. Even likely and unlikely Trump voters are convinced that his leader is persecuted by a politicized judiciary, and to let him be convicted is to let the United States become another Venezuela.

From what past has this present come out? It’s easy to say that populism has never really left Latin America, at least not since the days of Juan Domingo Perón. Michael Reid also said that populism was initially a rural phenomenon, above all, and Latin America, which has invented so many things, could also boast of having invented this form of urban populism that emerged with Perón (these are already my words, not Reid’s) never to leave us again. Be that as it may, that populism was crouched and alert when the continent entered a long decade of economic stagnation, and in the course of those years the conviction that democracy was giving them the opportunity to settle in the most precarious lives of these unequal societies. back. It was a moment of deeply Latin American paradoxes and contradictions: at the beginning of the 1990s, for the first time in decades, the fall of the Soviet Union with all its Cold War ghosts produced the rare mirage of democratization: we believed that we were moving towards that . But what was happening was very different.

Latin America became a disappointed continent. That disappointment—with the State, with what we call the social contract, with the political parties that promise everything and deliver nothing—turned, by the time the Soviet Union ceased to exist, into what some have called resentment. An emotion: and that is what populism exploits best, emotions. Everyone wants – and achieves – that people go out to vote embarrassed. That is why we began to attend elections in which people no longer voted for, but against: they voted for the opposition, whatever it was. (Michael Reid pointed out this statistic to me: of the last 16 elections that have taken place in Latin America, 15 have been won by the opposition.) Thus, out of anger or frustration, we have voted in recent times, and when we have not voted since these emotions, one votes from the resignation of choosing the lesser evil. When we talk about polarization, we are talking about these fragmented democracies, about weak parties or, to put it another way, about maximalist movements that replace the parties and despise their desperate need to negotiate: these movements want it all and they want it now. It is not difficult to understand that they frequently provoke a reaction that is just as radical, but of the opposite sign.

But what we are seeing now is a change of emotions in many parts. I don’t know if I’m wrong, but sometimes it seems to me that anger has been replaced by fear in our most recent populisms, or it accompanies it or is its counterpart. The populist discourse of now is built on the feeling of insecurity, which is common to all our countries, and I will not be surprised by the immense popularity of Bukele, a president who has imprisoned 2% of the adult population of his country. . Populism is not an ideology, but a method; and a necessary part of the method is the invention of an enemy. When that enemy is not invented, but is there and real and we feel their intimidation and violence shape people’s lives, no one has the right to be too surprised that the minimal desire for security becomes the engine of their campaigns and in the reason of his victories.

The great danger for our present democracies are the autocrats elected on the desire for a life without threats, these civil warlords who recently rode the wave of deception and now begin to detect the possibilities of fear: they offer security or the feeling of security , even if it is at the cost of outrages that will later take their toll on us. Nobody takes Ortega’s clown seriously, no matter how much damage he does, but Bukele is a fearsome model that populist apprentices can copy: in Colombia there is a candidate. That is the risk. A situation of social chaos and uncontrolled violence – the perception that the State is absent or ignores one of its first obligations: the protection of citizens – could very well be the breeding ground for a future authoritarianism. And we can’t say we haven’t seen it in time.

Juan Gabriel Vasquez he is a writer

