Analysis of the bones of hundreds of species shows that the same asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs preceded the great expansion of birds. Most of the current ones have direct ancestors already then, 66 million years ago. This study of bone shapes and proportions has also allowed a group of Spanish and British researchers to verify how the environment has shaped the evolution of birds, finding, for example, great differences between aquatic and terrestrial birds. Posted today in scientific magazine Naturethe research, which has been supported by massive data analysis, has made it possible to confirm theories raised almost a century ago.

Between the 30s and 40s of the last century, the foundations of the modern synthesis theory, which explains how life evolves. Its proponents combined the ideas of Charles Darwin on the evolution of species and the laws of genetics discovered by Gregor Mendel with the role of random mutations in fueling change. One of the proponents of the modern evolutionary synthesis was George Gaylord Simpson, an American scientist who was simultaneously a paleontologist, geologist, and biologist. Simpson maintained that the great explosions of species were characterized by two features: a first and early expansion and diversity of forms and, on the other hand, the rapid compartmentalization of these ecological and morphological spaces. According to this new work, birds evolved following these steps.

The researcher from the University of Cambridge Guillermo Navalón, first author of the research published in Nature, details Simpson’s positions: “He proposes that after a mass extinction, all the niches are empty. Then there is a first phase of explosion, let’s say, of shapes. There is like an explosion of biological forms. This is what is known as the early expansion of morphospace. Simpson said that afterwards there is a second phase in which each lineage stays in a part of that space. In the case of birds, there is an explosion in which one lineage becomes penguins, another lineage becomes parrots, another lineage becomes eagles… and then everyone from then on stays there.” The analysis of bone shapes and proportions carried out by Navalón would confirm Simpson’s ideas.

Representation of terrestrial (on the left) and aquatic birds. The bones of the former with more variations are those related to the connection with the environment. In the second, they are those that have to do with locomotion. Guillermo Navalón et al.

Before the asteroid (or meteor), in the sky flew pterosaurs, very distant cousins ​​of the dinosaurs, and the birds themselves, which were as much dinosaur as a bird. velociraptor or a t rex. The impact carried almost all of them forward. “Today we believe that all birds became extinct, except for a single lineage that experienced an evolutionary explosion that led to all the modern diversity that we have today,” says Navalón, who adds: “It was something that happened very quickly, in 10 million of years you have practically all the lineages of modern birds”. Currently, they are the second largest group of vertebrates after fish, doubling (with more than 9,000) that of mammals and surpassing reptiles. “In those first 10 million years after the mass extinction, you already have fossils that we recognize as penguins, that we recognize as parrots… That we recognize as other groups of birds that we have today”, completes the Spanish paleobiologist.

But when studying the variations of bone shapes and proportions, they see that things are not so simple. Shortly after the cataclysm of the asteroid, “there was a separation of two lineages, one that stays in the sea and the other that stays on land, in the trees,” says Navalón. And the evolution of the two large groups is different. Passerines, known as birds, account for half of the avian species. They are at the same time the most diverse and the ones that would have had the fewest changes. “These birds do, after an initial expansion, each one stays in its, let’s say, type of skeleton. What they do afterwards is to vary in smaller things, like the shape of the beak, the shape of the finger…”.

“Today we believe that all birds became extinct, except for a single lineage that experienced an evolutionary explosion that leads to all the modern diversity that we have today” Guillermo Navalón, paleobiologist at the universities of Cambridge and Oxford

With seabirds the opposite happens. They also expand explosively, but jump from one lineage to another over time. Navalón gives some examples: “Penguins and albatrosses are relatives, but to go from a penguin to an albatross you have to have some brutal modifications. Well, many groups of seabirds have become a penguin, an albatross or have become a wader or almost penguins. Among the almost penguins are the razorbills, waterfowl from the icy areas of the north that could be confused with penguins. In fact, the first European explorers confused one and the other. They dive and swim like them, but these ones do fly.

Delving into skeletal variations, the authors of the research note that there is a connection between the environment and bone shapes. In terrestrial birds, the shape of the beak and the bones that are in contact with the substrate vary greatly. They change in the shape of the foot, because they vary how the digits of the foot are arranged if it is a terrestrial bird or another that lives mainly in trees. Meanwhile, among the marine ones, the variations occur above all in the central part of the skeleton, which would be the chest. And this has a lot to do with their locomotion, the way they fly, how they plan or how they dive into the water. For the authors, this refers to the environment as a modifier of the shape of these animals: “The environment in which birds evolve determines that evolution and this is something that was not being taken into account in evolutionary models”, concludes Navalón.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.