In the Hindi film industry, the hero may be married, but the actress’ marital status has always had an impact on her career. This is the reason, after coming into the industry, the heroine marries very late, but in the same industry, there were some actresses who decided to marry at a very young age without worrying about their career. After marriage, some disappeared from the screen, but some still show glimpses of their skills. Let’s know about such actresses who got married instantly.

1. Dimple Kapadia –Dimple Kapadia is at the top of this list. The magic of Dimple’s beauty, which debuted from the film ‘Bobby’, went on to Bollywood’s Kaka ie Rajesh Khanna. When Rajesh Khanna proposed Dimple Kapadia for marriage, Dimple was just 16 years old. She had a full career in front of her and she was also climbing the stairs of success from the movie Bobby. But bypassing everything, he married Rajesh Khanna at such a young age.

2. Neetu Kapoor- Ishq at the age of 14 and married at the age of 21. Something similar is the story of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s love. In 1973, he started his career as a heroine. In 1974, he did his first film ‘Zaharala Insaan’ with Rishi Kapoor. The film may not have gone on but the pairing of both of them went well. After this, the two appeared together in many films, most of which were hits. Gradually, the relationship between the two grew and in 1980 when Neetu was 21 years old, she took an important decision like marriage.

3. Bhagyashree- You will not forget the innocent C Suman of the 90s super hit film Maine Pyaar Kiya. This was Bhagyashree’s debut movie. He won the hearts of all with his beauty and simplicity. However, after this film, none of his films could do so amazingly. He married his school time friend Himalaya Dasani at the age of just 21 and said goodbye to the film world.



4. Aditi Rao Hydari- Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the wife of ‘Alauddin Khilji’ in the movie ‘Padmavat’, is also one of the actresses who decided to get married soon. Aditi was only 21 when she was married to Satyadeep Mishra. Although Aditi has not shied away from films, she still exudes her beauty on screen.