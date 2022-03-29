Owners in Milan and also in the national team. Italy, Brazil, Bosnia. The latest is Mike Maignan, close to taking Lloris’s place as transalpine number one (he will debut against South Africa on Tuesday). Maignan would thus center his second presence with the Bleus after the one against Ukraine in 2020, once on the field in Saint-Denis 7-1. Magic Mike is having a top year with Milan, 13 seasonal clean sheets, safety and solidity between the posts. With France, at least up to now, he has always played the second. His time is coming.