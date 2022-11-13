In Mexico, with its eight-decade history of authoritarianism, the transition to democracy was a long and costly process. From the protests of the teachers, doctors, railway workers and students, a split was reached in 1988 of the political group in power. All these movements began the construction of democracy in Mexico. Since 1989 there were legislative reforms that supported this process. The cornerstone of the transition was the organization of free elections with effective suffrage. As Francisco I. Madero stated in his 1910 campaign slogan: “Effective suffrage, no reelection.” In 1997 the hegemonic party, since the end of the twenties of the last century, lost the majority of the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union. Then, in the year 2000, he lost the presidency of the republic.

The transition process was based on free elections: each vote is counted, the result is recorded in each box, and the party with the most votes wins the election. In the case of Sinaloa, in 1989 the PAN won the election of municipal president of Mazatlán. In 1995 the PAN governed the main municipalities of Sinaloa. In 1997 the PRD won the election for federal deputy in the district of Mazatlán. In 2010, a PAN-PRD-Convergence coalition won the governorship of Sinaloa. Then the governorship was won by the PRI and later by Morena. Democracy is also: Possibility of alternation.

Of electoral bodies in Mexico

The main task of the electoral bodies in Mexico is to ensure that each citizen has a private space in the polling place to cast their vote. This space of intimacy is what guarantees that each citizen freely cast their vote. Without anyone or anything to pressure or intimidate them. Vote in privacy. Achieving that space of intimacy in the polling stations, so that the millions of voters cast their vote freely, is the main task of the electoral bodies. Then, the citizens in charge of counting the votes cast and deposited in the ballot boxes must have the guarantee that they will be able to do so, equally, freely and that the result of their counting will be respected. And, the representatives of the political parties will only be able to observe their vote counting process. They cannot intimidate or coerce voters or those who count the votes.

Repeating that organization in the 32 states, the 300 federal districts, the 2,469 municipalities, in the almost 69 thousand electoral sections and, only in the last elections of 2021, more than 160 thousand polling stations, has a very high cost. And in each of those more than 160,000 voting booths, there MUST be spaces that ensure privacy and secrecy for the more than 90 million Mexican men and women who have the right to vote. Everyone should be able to vote freely and in secret. Regardless of how many decide to exercise that right on election day.

Paragraphs: Marching for the INE

In 1983 there were marches to protest the electoral result in the election of municipal president of Mazatlan, the PAN and a citizen movement protested the result that favored the PRI. In 1988 and 2006 there were marches in Mexico City, the FDN and the PRD protested the result of the presidential election that favored the PRI in the first and the PAN in the second. The presidents of the republic are equal to all citizens: free to exercise their freedom of expression. Many of his statements describe his personality and he even becomes his reference in the future. At the end of his six-year term, President López Portillo declared: “I will defend the peso like a dog.” And, in his last government report, he said: “They have already looted us. Mexico is not finished. They won’t loot us anymore.” In 1994, President Salinas de Gortari said: “I don’t hear them, I don’t see them”. In 2006, President Calderón Hinojosa said: “I won… no matter what it was”. Today, there will be marches in Mexico City and several cities in the country in support of the current electoral laws and the federal electoral body, the INE. Against the electoral reform initiative presented by President López Obrador. Like other presidents, the current one has had, and will surely have more, phrases that disqualify those who oppose him. This is democracy, there is freedom to demonstrate for all Mexicans. Today those who do not agree with President López Obrador’s electoral reform initiative will be demonstrating freely, without being repressed. Mexico IS A COUNTRY WITH A DEMOCRATIC REGIME AND WHERE MEXICANS ARE FREE.

