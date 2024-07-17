In this summer qualification is in process of the presidential electionthe assignment of the plurinominal legislators (Senators and deputies) and the action of the political opposition in it legislative and the national political arena. Then, there will come the transition of administration between that of President Lopez Obrador and the President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum. Finally, in the first days of autumn, the investiture of the first female President of Mexico. In the rating of the presidential election There will be no major surprises, since the electoral victory of Claudia Sheinbaum It is recognized even by the opposition and its former candidate.

In the agreement of the National Electoral Institute (INE) for the distribution of the senators and plurinominal deputations It is highly likely that the final result will go up to the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF). It must be resolved definitively no later than August 31, since both Chambers of the Congress of the Union will be installed on September 1.

This is where a series of demonstrations that have described the possibility of an authoritarian setback in the country begin. To date, the INE agreement on the distribution of plurinominal legislators has not yet been decided. Each analyst can have his or her vision and make his or her opinion public. On the one hand, precisely this freedom is an element that in Mexico freedom is still respected and the political regime is a democracy. On the other hand, to date there can be seen opinions inclined to praise the presidential management of President López Obrador, nothing that has not always occurred in the six-year terms of the post-revolutionary governments in the 20th century and in the two and a half decades of the 21st century. What must not be left unemphasized is that freedom continues to be the institutional guideline in public opinion in the Mexican democratic regime.

Of stunned

The opposition, as described last Sunday by President López Obrador, “…it’s been two months since the election and they haven’t reacted, they’re still stunned,…” (Source: https://presidente.gob.mx/14-07-24-version-estenografica-evaluacion-de-programas-de-educacion-y-deporte-yauhquemehcan-tlaxcal/ ). Beyond the preparation that political parties must be having for the assignment of plurinominal senatorial and deputation seats, neither their leaders nor current legislators are seen as active opposition actors. There is a void that the President of the Republic himself points out. It is to be expected that they will appear on the national political scene, since not everything is limited to the election day. And public resources continue to flow to political parties, federally, state and municipally.

Paragraphs: On the investiture and the expected call

The transition from one administration to another will initially take place in a politically agreed environment, since being from the same party there will not be major conflicts in the change of government, at least at the beginning. Also, it will be normal for there to be many members of the current federal public administration who seek to continue working in the incoming government, but that will be the decision of the next President. Without a doubt, and as she has stated, President Sheinbaum will carry out her own presidential administration, at her own pace, and will show, as Daniel Cosío Villegas said, her own personal style of governing. The inauguration will be on October 1st in two and a half months. During that time there will be many politicians who will be desperately checking their cell phones, waiting for a message or a call from the President-elect or one of her collaborators. Likewise, there will be the family, friendly and dignified environment of interest of that politician. All those who have some reason to think (although many may only believe) that they will be called, do not have to wait for that call to arrive. Perhaps even long after the inauguration. The President-elect will be the one to decide who and when to call. They should not forget the saying of the leader of the CTM, Fidel Velázquez: “He who moves does not appear in the photo.”

