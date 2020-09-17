Highlights: The situation of differences between Akali Dal and BJP has been seen many times before.

Akali Dal has shied away from BJP on many issues from Delhi elections to CAA.

NDA’s old ally Akali Dal has resigned from its minister Harsimrat Kaur

Chandigarh

Opposing the central government’s stand on the agricultural bills, the NDA’s old ally Akali Dal has resigned from its minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Badal. The Akali Dal is angry with the Central Bills, which are connected with the interests of the farmers.

The Akali Dal has said that it is against these bills of the Center, as it will affect more than 20 lakh farmers in Punjab. This is not the first time, however, that differences have arisen between the Akali Dal and the BJP.

When the agreement was broken in Delhi elections

If we look at the past, the issues of Akali Dal and BJP have been separated many times, from the Delhi elections to the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act. The Akali Dal, which has supported BJP as its trusted partner in reaching the pinnacle of power, has contested against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the capital in the last Delhi assembly elections. The Akali Dal, which has so far contested with the BJP in power in the capital, fielded candidates against the BJP in all the seats during the 2020 assembly elections. However, the Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in these elections broke all equations.

Bills related to farmers passed in Lok Sabha amid opposition uproar

There was also a demand to include Muslims in CAA

Apart from these elections, the stand of the Akali Dal and the BJP on the issue of citizenship amendment law was also shown separately. The Akali Dal had also said in this law to give exemption to those Muslims of other countries who had to face harassment in their country. When the Akali Dal said this, its leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also in the power of NDA. However, apart from differences and demands, the Akali Dal later voted in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in favor of CAA along with BJP.

What about in the Centre’s Agricultural Bills? In protest against which Harsimrat Kaur left the minister’s chair

Protest was seen even after Dadri mob lynching

In the past, there were differences between the Akali Dal and the BJP central government over some incidents. The Akali Dal MP also opened a front against the Center on a mob lynching incident in 2015 in Dadri near Delhi. Akali Dal leader and MP Naresh Gujral had said during this time that Dadri incident is shameful and it is harming PM Modi including NDA. Gujral had also objected to the statements made by some BJP leaders during the incident and said that there are many people who have held important positions, who have given irresponsible statements. Such people are not following the instructions of the PM and action on them is necessary.

Badal said in Lok Sabha – 20 lakh farmers of Punjab will be affected

After all the previous cases, there has been a dispute between the Akali Dal and the BJP over the agricultural bills. The scene of opposition to the bills was also seen in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, when Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal called these bills anti-farmer. Speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Sukhbir Singh Badal clearly stated that the Shiromani Akali Dal strongly opposes this bill. Every bill, which is for the country, some parts of the country like it, in some parts it is not welcome, these three bills brought to the farmers are going to affect 20 lakh farmers of Punjab. 30 thousand jobseeds, 3 lakh mandi laborers, 20 lakh farm laborers are going to be affected by this. Apart from the Akali Dal, Captain Amarinder Singh’s government in Punjab also criticized the Modi government for this bill.