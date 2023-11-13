However the direct clash with Inter will end, it is a different Juve to that of last championship. At least this is the verdict at the second pit-stop of the championship due to the National Team, which sees Juve in second place, two points behind Inzaghi’s team which returned to the leaders after just one night, as already on the tenth matchday, in a sort of waltz between the two contenders for the championship that seem to ensure a high-adrenaline season until the end. Juve has shown two faces so far, but has now chosen its path.