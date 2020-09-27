By the way, personal messages of anyone are quite private. But many times Bollywood stars make their WhatsApp chat public. Yes, many Bollywood stars have done this work. From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, many celebrities have shared their WhatsApp chats on social media accounts. Today, tell you about the same stars and their WhatsApp chat.

Janhvi Kapoor- Arjun Kapoor takes full care of his sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. They all have a WhatsApp group called ‘Kids Kids’. Janhvi shares her clothes and photoshoots in that group. Anshula shared a screenshot of her Instagram WhatsApp group some time ago.

Deepika Padukone- Deepika Padukone keeps posting screenshots of her family WhatsApp group on social media account. Some time ago he shared a WhatsApp chat in which Deepika’s family was praising Ranveer Singh. Deepika has saved Ranveer’s number as ‘Handsome’ in her phone.

The Abhishek Bachchan-Bachchan family has also formed a WhatsApp group like the common people. In Karan Johar’s show, Abhishek Bachchan had told that Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are not very active in the group. Abhishek told that Shweta’s son is the ‘Coolest Member’ of Agastya Group.

Kareena Kapoor Khan- A group of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora named ‘Perfect Girls Squad’. Karan Johar is also an ad in this group.

