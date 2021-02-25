The immigration process in our country was something that marked its development and also marks each member of our community, since by referring to our ancestors we can learn part of our history. One of the largest immigrations that occurred in Argentina was the Croatian.

The best known countries that immigrated to our country are Italy or Spain, which within the ranking of immigration these have the first and second place respectively. While Croatia occupies a space within the top 10 countries, located in eighth place. It is estimated that between 250,000 and 450,000 Croats arrived in Argentina.

To get more precision about that part of our history, a digital census is being conducted with Croatian descendants. This census is endorsed by some sports personalities in Argentina who have this offspring. For example: Yamila Nizetich (Player of the Argentina Volleyball Team), soccer players Darío Cvitanich; Daniel Bilos and Matko Miljevic. Also, the football coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda and the former tennis player and coach Daniel Oršanić. Last but not least, the former captain of the Volleyball Team: Marcos Milinkovic.

“I am a descendant because my great-grandfather was Croatian and I have Croatian citizenship and passport. Invited to participate in the First Croatian Digital Census. This initiative allows us to get to know the descendants of the Republic of Croatia and it is important that everyone join in ”, highlighted Cvitanich, the Racing player.

Darius Cvitanich. Photo: Jose Almeida. Argentine Super League.

Darío Cvitanich, was formed in the lower Banfield, where he debuted in the first division, and in a few years he became a figure sought by all Argentine football. Although the Dutch club Ajax’s gaze was also on him and he went there to play in late 2008. In 2009 he was loaned to Pachuca, where he won the Concacaf Champions. Back to Ajax in 2011 he was champion of the Dutch league and then he was loaned to Boca, where despite the fact that he was recently his team was crowned champion of the opening tournament.

In 2012 Cvita was transferred to Nice from France, where he played until 2015 when he returned to Pachuca. In 2016 he had a brief stint in American football, at Miami FC In 2017 he returned to the club that saw him born, Banfield, until 2019 when he continued his career in Racing, where he was champion of the tournament along with the delegation that same year. Currently 36 years old, he is still at the Academy. Something that marked him throughout his footballing journey was his goals in all clubs.

Another of the footballers who endorses this census is Daniel Bilos, who was trained at the Pergamino Sports Club and then also had a pass through Banfield. The former footballer, today retired with the last step in Douglas Haig, had an extensive career playing in different Argentine clubs such as: Boca and San Lorenzo, in addition to those previously mentioned. Also, I go abroad in: St-Ettiene (France) and America (Mexico).

“I am a descendant of Croats, since my grandparents arrived at the beginning of the 20th century to settle in the interior of the province of Bueno Aires. I thank and invite you to complete the link and share with your Croatian family and friends. Greetings to the Croatian community, ”said Bilos.

Matko Miljevic is a soccer player born in the United States who is playing for Argentinos Juniors and was born from the club’s quarry, he is currently 19 years old. Intended by Marcelo Gallardo for River in this last transfer market, the operation could not finish materializing “due to lack of time” since an almost attempt was made to resolve the closing of the book established by the AFA

Marcos Milinkovic, former volleyball player for the Argentine national team. Photo: EFE.

Marcos Milinkovic, was one of the referents and idol of the Argentina Volleyball Team. An undisputed captain and holder. In 2000 he was named by the FIVB as one of the best players of the century. In 1995 he won the gold medal at the Pan American Games in Mar del Plata. At the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games he was the great figure of the Argentine team that finished fourth, after losing to Russia in the semifinals and to Italy in the duel for bronze. In 2015, he received recognition for his career in Clarín Awards.

“This census makes it possible to locate geographically where the Croats and their descendants are distributed, to know their cultural and social interests and also to know the level of preservation of the Croatian language,” said Marcos Milinkovic.

Yamila Nizetich, plays in volleyball in France. Photo: AFP.

Following the same line, the same sport but of the opposite sex is Yamila Nizetich, who is one of the most important players of the Argentine National Team. He is currently playing for the Beziers Angels Volley (France).

Juan Pablo Vojvoda, former player and manager at Newell’s Old Boys. Photo: EFE.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda, is also one of the Croatian descendants who endorses this census. Vojvoda had his first step as a coach in 2016 at Newell’s, then he had steps for Defense and Justice; Workshops; Hurricane and is currently directing at Unión La Calera in Chile.

Another of the coaches, but from tennis, that makes up this list is Daniel Oršanić, who was an outstanding player in doubles and the captain of the champion team in the 2016 Davis Cup.

This census is carried out digitally on a voluntary basis by all Croats and descendants of that nationality, completing a link from any device. The call is made by the counselors representing Argentina before the Council of the Government of the Republic of Croatia for Croats living outside the Republic of Croatia, and is sponsored by the Embassy of the Republic of Croatia in Buenos Aires and the Argentine-Croatian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CACIC).

An important project that will help obtain more information about a part of our history and thousands of Argentines with Croatian descent. In addition to forging and making visible the values ​​and development of Croatian roots.

Source: Croatian immigration, history and identity in Argentina, Blood is not Water. Lic. Cristian Sprljan- Editorial Jadran – Buenos Aires 2019.