A Mecca for oyster production in Morbihan, the Ria d’Etel welcomes in its parks an unprecedented workforce this season. Artists and intermittent entertainment workers idle due to the closure of cultural venues, such as Martin, a machinist in Belgium, who was tired of going around in circles in Brussels and who thanks to word of mouth came to Brittany to come and work for an oyster farmer in need of labor. A real discovery for him.

I had never worked on the water. There, I worked on the water, in the water, in the cold, in the rain, but it is a pleasure in such an environment. Martin Stage machinist at the Théâtre de Bruxelles

Like Martin, Nisa, a puppeteer, has adapted well to this new environment. An adaptation and a capacity to anticipate, to organize oneself which excites Tifenn Yvon, the oyster farmer who welcomes them on his farm. According to her, no need to repeat the instructions, with them, everyone plays their score without a false note and the small farm turns like a metronome. She also hopes that they will come back, not out of financial necessity but for fun. In any case, in a fortnight, the intermittents of the show made it possible to bring out more than 5000 basket of succulent oysters from Morbihan.