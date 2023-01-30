Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A parade of hundreds of Ford trucks They were seen on the Sinaloan highways this weekend.

On the occasion of ‘Lambertazo 2023’ The owners of these vehicles proudly brought out the classic model trucks, most of which are very well preserved.

The YouTube channel ‘Canis’ documented the parade in which you can see the long caravan of ‘pick ups’ that went out to circulate through Sinaloa, in the case of this video, they covered the stretch from Culiacán to El Salado.

We recommend you read:

“People brought out their ‘fordsite’, their hats and blunts and all the kit,” says the happy cameraman.