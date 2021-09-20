Iván Villar (24 years old) debuted last Saturday with the Leganes. The Galician goalkeeper, on loan from the Celta Vigo (without purchase option) played from the start against him Amorebieta. His participation was decisive, with a key stop to Orozko that in the 11th minute it could have been 0-1. A hard shot, point-blank inside the area, before which the guardian was feline and effective, in accordance with the expectations that they put into him. Butarque. The club signed him with the assurance that he would be the potential holder of a goal that until now he occupied Risk (37 years)

Precisely that expectation of change, that advance sentence, relay in the goal, has given normality to a non-disruptive changing of the guard despite the fact that goalkeepers are a special job, always called to raise more noise than any other position. The protagonists, he insists GaritanoThey have done their part. Iván Villar and Asier Riesgo They have been “exemplary”, in the words of a coach who praises both of them.

“Iván’s behavior in these six weeks that he has not played has been exemplary”, highlighted the technician of Bergara. The same opinion emanates from the dressing room, especially considering that the goalkeeper arrived after being a fixture in the goal of the Celtic last year (23 games) and to lift the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Despite this, his profile has been low, of a worker in the shade waiting for an opportunity that has come to him after six days.

“Risk is an example for many”

In that relay Garitano He also wanted to highlight the attitude of Risk. “Change is not easy. But his reaction, by not playing, has been amazing. An example for many people “commented the coach leaving on the way caresses for his goalkeeper and a message between the lines for other members of the squad without giving more details of who were the recipients of those reflections.

The fact is that it is the second relevant substitution in the goal of Butarque that occurs in the last half year. The previous one was more striking. After a bad game in March against Fuenlabrada, after accumulating several weeks of doubts, Garitano decided to leave in the bank Ivan cuéllar for what Risk will hold his position until the end of the season.

Cuéllar, from doubts to applause

In this case the movement had a greater tectonic depth. First because Cuellar came from being untouchable in the last four years and, second, because in Butarque it was doubted how he would digest a secondary role because of his personality hypercompetitive. Risk reacted being one of the best of the team in the final stretch of the season, which extinguished any attempt of discomfort on the part of a Cuellar that, contrary to what I even thought Garitano, behaved with total exemplary behavior, as defined by the technician of Bergara.

“He has shown me more in the last month than in the four years that he has given so much. Because he has been a teammate and an exceptional player. Which I think, because of his way of being, people had doubts in Leganés. Me the same … honestly. Because he had never been left out. I told him. It was amazing. A great pleasure to have it when I played, but now [sin jugar] it has been excellent. That’s where you see what the real player is like“, Complimented the technician. Now the panorama is repeated to draw a calm transition in a restless position. And seen what has been seen, the Leganes you can rest easy with the relay. Both for who is the holder, and for the virtues of the alternate.