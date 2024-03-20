On February 16th the epileptic seizure and the discovery of having a brain tumor: 30 days later Riccardo Val died

He was only 36 years old Riccardo Val, a man from Padua who lost his life on Monday and who until a few weeks ago led a very regular life. Last February 16th an epileptic seizure, hospital checks and the tragic diagnosis: a fourth stage brain tumor. The situation, although serious, did not however suggest such an imminent sad epilogue. His brother Matteo told his story.

Padua is heartbroken over what happened to a very young local man, well known and respected by everyone, the 36 years old Riccardo Val. His life was short, always lived regularly and without ever a health problem. Then, as his brother Matteo told various newspapers, the first one arrived epileptic crisisthat of last February 16th.

Having undergone all the necessary tests in hospital, Riccardo and his family found themselves faced with a sad reality: a brain tumor in his fourth stage.

The 36-year-old, as Matteo says, immediately underwent a intervention which was perfectly successful. Everyone knew from the beginning that the disease was not curable, but the weeks following the operation had given everyone hope. Matteo Val said:

For two-three weeks, once he returned home after his resignation, he had no particular problems. (…) We had scheduled the various treatments including radiotherapy, which should have started last Monday.

Saturday though the situation has worsened. Riccardo started to feel ill and his wife, who never left him alone, was forced to call for help. During the journey in the ambulance to the hospital lost consciousnessnever to take it again. Monday was declared the death.

The drama of the young man's death increases if one considers that he had recently discovered that well he would soon become a father for the first time. Her baby, who will be born next autumn, will never know her father.

It's touching banner which he dedicated to him the curve of his Padua. Just as touching was the decision made by his family, who agreed to the explant and the donation of Riccardo's heart and liver.

