Greece has more than 6,000 islands, of which only about 220 are inhabited and just a few They star in the thousands of postcards we see when we dream of a vacation In the Hellenic paradise. Santorini He always heads the list, next to his neighbor Mykonosbut they are not the only ones to enjoy unforgettable days (and show off a lot of them).

If the latest news about Santorini have disrupted your plans and those dream vacations begin to stagger, here are other options that will make you Completely forget the famous Crescent Island. A destination, by the way, increasingly massified and with prices by clouds. Take note of these alternatives: you may end up thanking the change of plans.

The charm of strikes

Pueblo and Puerto de Naoussa, on the Island of Paros. Getty Images/Istockphoto

Located in the heart of the cycles, the same archipelago to which Santorini and Mykonos belong, stops is a jewel that, although less media, dazzles for its authentic charm. Cycled are characterized by their Encaled houses, blue doors and windowsthe cobbled streets that wind between Buganvillas, and those landscapes in which the target of the facades contrasts with the intense blue of the Aegean Sea.

The Puerto de Naoussa flirtatious, in strikes, is full of small restaurants in which to enjoy local cuisine

Paros maintains all that magic, but with a much more relaxed atmosphere. Do not lack dream beaches or night animation, Especially for the port of Naoussa, full of small restaurants in which to know local cuisine. The most adventurers can enter inside the island and know their old marble quarries, famous from ancient times.





Naxos, the Greek Hawaii

The Naxos Portar. Getty Images/Istockphoto

Almost stuck on the map with strikes, Naxos is The largest island of the Cycles And, for many, also the most complete. Here to the typical white and blue postcards of the archipelago are added more rugged landscapes and a lot of green. In fact, Naxos It is known as the Greek Hawaii. In addition, if you are passionate about Greek mythology, you will surely like to investigate The history of Dionisio, The Greek God, who fell in love and married his great love, Ariadna, right here.

In addition to its beaches, Naxos has peoples full of charm such as Halki and Apeiros

What makes Naxos special is his perfect balance between history, nature and local life. In the capital, Jora (or Naxos Town), receives you the carrier, a huge marble door that is all that remains of a Old temple dedicated to Apollo and that gives unforgettable sunsets against the Aegean Sea. In addition to its beaches, Naxos has peoples full of charm. Halki and Apeiranthos seem arrested over time, with cobbled streets, family taverns and artisan workshops that keep traditions alive. The island is famous for its local products, such as Arseniko cheese, honey and kitron liquor.





The elegant corfu

Paleokastritsa beach on the island of Corfú. Getty Images/Istockphoto

Far from the Cycling Archipelago, Corfú offers a different face of Greece. Located in the Ionian Sea, northwest of the country (very close to the so now famous Albania), this green and mountainous island mixes Greek, Venetian, French and British influences, British, Fruit of its rich history and the different cultures that have marked it. The result is a destination with a unique personality, where the landscapes of endless olive groves live with medieval strengths and neoclassical palaces.

Green and mountainous, Corfú mixes Greek, Venetian, French and British influences

Kerkyra or Corfú city street. Nikolay N. Antonov

Its capital, Corfú (or Kerkyra), is World Heritage for UNESCO and it is complicated not to fall at your feet when you know your narrow cobbled streets, its elegant squares and the imposing Venetian fortress that dominates the port. And if what is sought is beach, those of turquoise waters like Paleokastritsa or Glyfada They cannot be missing on the route through the island.





Kos, the cradle of Hippocrates

Paradise Beach on Kos Island. Getty Images/Istockphoto

On the other side of the country, in the Aegean Sea, near the Turkish coast, Kos is One of the most fascinating islands in the Dodecanese archipelago. Although it does not have the fame of Santorini or Mykonos, this island offers a perfect combination of beaches, history and a lively local life that conquers those who are looking for more than the typical Greek postcards.

In Kos you can visit the Asclepeion, former sanctuary of healing where the doctors of the classical era were formed

Kos is, above all, an island with an impressive historical legacy. It is known as The cradle of Hippocrates, The father of modern medicine, and you can still visit the Asclepeionan old sanctuary of healing where doctors of the classical era were formed. And they are not the only memories of that distant and interesting past that stands out on the island. The beaches, of course, are also a strong point in Kos. From the Paradise Beach Crystal Waters Even the quiet shores of Stefanos Agios, where you can swim between archaeological remains.

Asclepeion ruins on Kos Island. Irina

Crete, a miniature Greece

Palcio de Cnosos, vestige of the Minoan culture in Crete. Getty images

While the rest of the islands are usually visited by forming a set, Crete is a trip in itself. Is The greatest of the Greek Islands and an authentic miniature Greece. Offers everything: Paradisiac beaches, imposing landscapes, stories and legends and a unique gastronomy. Here the Minoan culture was born, one of the oldest in the continent, and its vestiges can still be admired in the imposing Cnose palace, Near the capital, Heraclion.

La Laguna de Balos, with its white sand and turquoise waters, or the exotic beach pink of Elafonisi are more than enough reasons to visit Crete

But Crete is not just history. Its beaches are Some of the most beautiful in the Mediterranean. The Balos lagoon, with its white sand and turquoise waters, or the exotic Playa Rosa de Elafonisi are more than enough reasons to visit it. In addition, for those looking for adventure, The Samaria gorge It offers one of the most spectacular hiking routes in Europe, crossing forests, cliffs and rivers until you reach the Sea of ​​Libya.

Balus lagoon. Getty images

Crete also offers vibrant cities like Chania and Rethymno, With Venetian ports, bustling markets and an architecture that reflects centuries of history under Venetian and Ottoman domain.

