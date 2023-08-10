Competing with the salaries offered by Saudi Pro League teams is prohibitive: Ronaldo leads with 200 million, then Benzema and Kante up to the former AC Milan goalkeeper

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci – ta’if (Saudi Arabia)

A precise grid. With room for maneuver for salary differences, which are also important in the purchase of the various players arriving from Europe, but with defined parameters, based on quality, the primary criterion, followed by popularity, palmares, media impact, age and so on.

five bands — The new world starts with Cristiano Ronaldo In the current unbridled race for European football gold, the SPL has identified 5 broad categories of players, five brackets which are then represented by adequate salaries. They range from Cristiano Ronaldo to Ciprian Tatarusanu. The Portuguese was the first to arrive leading the way, the Romanian is in the process of agreeing with a small team. As in the grid of players there is a first class, the one made up of the four big clubs, two from Riyadh, two from Jeddah of which the Pif (Public Investment Fund) has acquired 75%: Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli. Further back are Al Shabab (who have had Ever Banega for 3 years) and Al Ettifaq, who took Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson. Then the small, newly promoted or very popular local realities: like Tatarusanu's Abha.

cr200 — Here, Cristiano Ronaldo. Read the answer on the effect caused by CR7 on the SPL in the interview on the side and you will understand why the 200 million a year that Al Nassr seems to have guaranteed him are considered few in these parts. Yesterday CR7 led Al Nassr to the final of the Arab Champions, but it’s the world tow off the field that made Cristiano deserve this salary.

shining karim — The second fascia currently speaks French and is owned by one owner. The European army was sent to charge by the unexpected yes of Karim Benzema. Ballon d’Or in office, winner of La Liga and Champions League a year ago, decisive in Real Madrid. A salary of 100 million has been prepared for Karim.

"English" and "Italian" — There is a great deal of virtue in the middle of the group. The third band is the largest. The player who earns the most is Riadh Mahrez: the Algerian's impact on the Arab world is enormous and he has just won the treble with City. Mahrez has a salary in excess of €50m, with some of his former Liverpool opponents quite far behind, between 42 and 40: Fabinho, Henderson and Mané. This category includes Kanté, highly sought after as a free agent throughout Europe from the top of a World Cup and a Champions League won, and four former "Italians", Koulibaly, Milinkovic-Savic, Brozovic and Kessie, whose transition from Barça to Al Ahli is official since yesterday. The President has arrived in Catalonia for free from Milan. Xavi would have gladly kept him but reason of state led to his sale for 12.5 million: Barcelona are in desperate need of liquidity. Kessie joins Mahrez, Firmino and Mendy in the giant of Jeddah, newly promoted and on the field tomorrow in the match that will raise the curtain.

the others — A step below, with salaries between 10 and 20 million, there are players who have been there for some time, such as the aforementioned Banega, or players considered to be in a declining phase such as Firmino, who takes almost 20 million. Here also enter young people like the Portuguese Ruben Neves and Jota, or the French Saint-Maximin. Goalkeepers, of course, are fundamental and that's why for the fifth band here is the former AC Milan player Tatarusanu, or Alex Cordaz, who joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr from Inter.

the system — But to better understand how the SPL supermarket works, the best thing is to leave the floor to Carlo Nohra, the CEO: "When we arrived, the idea was to improve everything: governance, administration, club marketing. An area in which however we realized that the clubs needed the most help was in the purchase of players – he explains -. The process is simple: the players are selected by the clubs. We help them understand and choose what they need to improve and if so we can help get players to come in. There was a need for central support for player identification, squad mapping, data analysis and we did that, but then the the last word is from the clubs: they choose and decide".