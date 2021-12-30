From the Super green pass to the covid quarantine for contact with a positive, new rules and measures against the surge in infections in Italy. The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, signed and issued the decree approved by the Council of Ministers.

Read also

In the latest bulletin, 126,888 new cases and another 156 deaths were recorded. New cases were identified through 1,150,352 swabs with a positivity rate of 11%. There were 134 admissions to intensive care in 24 hours, for a total of 1,226, while 288 were hospitalized with symptoms, bringing the total number to 10,866.

In one week, from 22 to 28 December, according to the Gimbe report, an increase of 80% of cases was recorded: they were 320,269 against the 177,257 recorded the previous week. The numbers have risen everywhere, except in the autonomous province of Bolzano. They range from + 9.6% marked by Friuli-Venezia Giulia to the record increase of + 257.6% recorded in Umbria. In addition to the positives, hospitalizations with symptoms also increased, passing to 10,089 from 8,381 in the previous week, and intensive care (1,145 patients compared to 1,012). “On the hospital front – explains Renata Gili, Head of Research on Health Services of the Gimbe Foundation – the number of beds occupied by Covid patients is still increasing: compared to the previous week, + 20.4% in the medical area and + 13.1% in intensive care” .



Here are the measures that got the green light from the CDM according to the draft.

FORTY

“The precautionary quarantine measure does not apply to those who have had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive subjects within 120 days of completing the primary vaccination course or healing or following the administration of the booster dose.” in the draft of the Covid decree.

“The subjects referred to in the first period are required to wear FFP2 type respiratory protection devices until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact with subjects confirmed positive for COVID-19, and to carry out a rapid antigen test o molecular for the detection of the Sars-Cov-2 antigen at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. The provision referred to in this paragraph also applies to persons subjected to the measure of the precautionary quarantine on the date of entry into force of this decree “, we read again.

SUPER GREEN PASS, RULES FROM 10 JANUARY

“From 10 January 2022 until the end of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, only those in possession of COVID-19 green certifications are allowed access to the following services and activities: hotels and other accommodation facilities; festivals and fairs, conferences and congresses; holidays resulting from civil or religious ceremonies “, we read again in the draft of the Covid decree.

“Until the end of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, only those in possession of green COVID certifications are allowed access to the following means of transport and their use. The provisions referred to in paragraph 1, in the same period therein envisaged, also apply to access and use of the following services and activities: a) ski lifts with tourist-commercial purposes, even if located in ski areas; b) outdoor catering services; c) swimming pools, centers swimming, team and contact sports, wellness centers for outdoor activities; d) cultural centers, social and recreational centers for outdoor activities “.

FFP2, CALMIERATED PRICES

“The Extraordinary Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of measures to contain and combat the epidemiological emergency COVID-19, considering the average prices charged to pharmacies and retailers, defines, in agreement with the Minister of Health, a protocol of ” agreement with the most representative category associations of the same pharmacies and other authorized retailers in order to ensure, until 31 March 2022 and without additional charges for public finance, the sale of FFP2 respiratory protection devices at prices contents. The Government monitors, through reports from the Commissioner, the price trend of FFP2 masks “. It reads in the draft of the Covid dl.

SANCTIONS FOR VIOLATIONS

As for the sanctions, the draft of the Covid dl refers to the dl of 25 March 2020 in which violations are punished with “the administrative sanction of the payment of a sum from € 400 to € 1,000”.

ENTRY INTO FORCE

This decree enters into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic and will be presented to the Chambers for conversion into law. Published on Thursday 30 December, it will take effect on 31 December.