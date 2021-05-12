A user writes a message on the mobile, using the checker. SANTI BURGOS

It is not the same to write “My life” than “my visa”. Either “Covid crisis” than “stew crisis”. Neither “the internet left me” that “I lost interest.” The autocorrect, although sometimes it is the best ally of the user of a smartphone, can also play tricks on us. Hunting for faults is an ax. He rarely misses one. But sometimes he is unable to understand the context and substitutes absurd words for what one wants to say. How do smartphone autocorrectors work? Why do words that are spelled correctly change sometimes? Can it be avoided in any way?

Susana Ladra vice president of the Professional College of Computer Engineering of Galicia (CPEIG), explains that “the exact operation of each autocorrect is a well-kept secret by the different companies and developers of software”. The idea of ​​automatically correcting what the user writes is not new: “Already in the early 70s we found methods to decode ambiguous inputs from the 12-key keyboards of traditional telephones.”

With the arrival of virtual keyboards and the computing power of the latest mobiles, “self-correction has been getting better and better.” These tools, according to Ladra, use more and more sources of information to make their corrections. They take into account everything from the key press time to accelerometer data or uncertain touch positions. In general, what autocorrectors do is “compare the words we are writing with a statistical model of language.” “Something like a dictionary with a probability for each entry.” If they cannot find the word that the user types, they replace it with a “more probable and similar” one.

On most smartphones, autocorrect is usually enabled by default. If not, getting it started is very simple. Just go into the keyboard settings and activate auto-correction. In addition, there are many other functions that can be useful to improve your writing: from automatic capitalization to checking spelling to smart punctuation or predictive text. By activating this last option, as the user types, options of words and phrases will appear that they probably want to put next based on their past conversations, their writing style and even the websites visited.

Not all blame is on the autocorrect

Barks, which is also collaborator of General Council of Professional Associations of Computer Engineering, indicates that the same autocorrect could “suggest or change different words to two different users depending on what they have learned from them.” “The paradox of autocorrectors is that the more we use them, the more they resemble ourselves,” says Carlos Cetina, doctor in Computer Engineering and director of the University master’s degree in technologies software tovanzada for mobile devices from Universidad San Jorge. In fact, a long time ago that autocorrectors “ceased to be mere lists of pairs of words where next to the word written in its incorrect form appears the correct way to write it.”

Today they are sophisticated artificial intelligences that have learned the patterns of how we write and that, as Cetina explains, “they even continue to learn on our phones every time we write something new”. Maybe then you have to think twice before blaming the proofreader. “Many times we attribute to an error of the autocorrectors what is actually a reflection of ourselves,” he says. If the autocorrect is very insistent on suggesting something to us, “perhaps he has learned it from ourselves.” The expert gives the following example: “Perhaps if a user changes the word ‘photo’ to ‘phyto’ it is because he knows their musical tastes better than they think [por el grupo Fito & Fitipaldi], or simply Fito is a name that the user uses very frequently ”.

Even so, the current autocorrectors, which are based on statistical language models, still have considerable room for improvement. “Although they generally allow improving the texts, like any statistical model, they can make mistakes. Even the best autocorrect can make 5% failures, ”says Ladra. For Cetina, one of the Achilles heels of artificial intelligence is to “understand well the context in which words are used.”

Today users are in charge of understanding the circumstances of each situation to lend a hand to the corrector: “As in all relationships, it takes time and dedication to get to know each other and that is what our self-corrector asks of us” . Added to this is the unstoppable advance of globalization, which makes things even more difficult for these tools: “Globalization encourages us to borrow more and more terms from other languages. However, the self-correctors are not prepared for this new challenge and will again depend on us to be up to the task ”.

Tricks to avoid repeated mistakes

To get the most out of the autocorrect, Ladra considers that the best thing is “not to let it be autonomous, but to consider it as a correction suggestion”: “Always check the text that is sent well, since sometimes the errors may be obvious , but they can cause communication problems between sender and receiver ”. In addition, taking into account that the proofreader learns from the users themselves, paying attention to writing well can be key.

Even so, many users find that the autocorrect always misinterprets and changes (for the worse) a specific word. That it seems impossible to teach the machine to amend itself no matter how many times the term is spelled correctly. But there are tricks to remedy it. On iPhones, you can use the “text replacement” function, found in the keyboard settings (settings-general-keyboard). In principle, this option is intended to create shortcuts and replace a word with a longer phrase —for example, so that when you write “bn” it will directly put “good night” -. But the user can also use it to automatically change a word that the proofreader always alters in the wrong way.

In the case of Android, to use this alternative, you would have to enter the keyboard settings and click on the “personal dictionary” tab. If this is the first time it is entered, there will be no word added. You just have to click on the “+” sign to add any term that the autocorrect does not usually recognize.

Although autocorrect as well as other functions such as predictive text or smart punctuation can make typing easier, especially for those who type at full speed, there are those who may prefer to have everything turned off. In this way, they would avoid that under any circumstances some words are changed by others involuntarily. For those types of users, it would be enough to go to the keyboard settings and deactivate these tools.

