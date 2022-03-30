In a recent scientific investigation, published in the English journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, on March 21, it was shown that one of the sequelae that COVID 19 infection can cause is contracting diabetes (“Risks and burdens of incident diabetes in long COVID:

a cohort study” by medical researchers, Yan Xie, Ziyad Al-Aly. The full article can be consulted at this link: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(22)00044-4/fulltext#seccestitle160).

The study points out that those recovered from COVID-19 are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes compared to those who were never infected; proving that the SARS-CoV-2 virus goes beyond respiratory problems, mental confusion or fatigue. The investigation confirms that cases of this disease have increased in people infected with COVID 19. Even if people, during their infection, presented mild, moderate or severe effects of COVID-19, even if they were asymptomatic.

In the end, the research states: “In conclusion, we suggest that in the post-acute phase of the disease, people with COVID-19 exhibited an increased risk and burden of diabetes, and the use of antihyperglycemic drugs. The risks and burdens were evident among those who were not hospitalized during the acute phase of infection and increased according to the severity of the acute infection represented by the care setting (non-hospitalized, hospitalized, and admitted to intensive care). Taken together, the current evidence suggests that diabetes is one facet of the long and multifaceted COVID syndrome and that post-acute care strategies for people with COVID-19 should include identification and management of diabetes.” There are still many gaps to decipher in the effects of the pandemic on the human body, the same study acknowledges. What is conclusive is that it CAN cause diabetes to develop and that probability increases according to the severity with which the infection was suffered.

Of diabetes and overweight in Mexico

The exact number of people with diabetes in the country is something that is not easy to find. The INEGI publishes the most updated report based on 2018 surveys: “In Mexico, during 2018, according to the National Health and Nutrition Survey, there were 82,767,605 people aged 20 and over in the country, of which 10.32% reported ( 8,542,718) have a previous medical diagnosis of diabetes mellitus” (INEGI press release, “Statistics on World Diabetes Day”, 12/Nov/2021). To this we must add all the Mexicans who joined as of 2018, those not diagnosed, plus infants and adolescents under 20 years of age.

Reaching a figure higher than 10% of the Mexican population with diabetes is very likely. Especially considering that Mexico, in obesity and overweight, has one of the first places on the planet. “…overweight and obesity have become an epidemic that affects one in three adolescents and children, and seven out of ten adults in our country” (National Institute of Public Health, “La obesity en México. Estado de la public policy and recommendations for its prevention and control”, 2018).

These health problems are at the immediate base of the origin of diabetes and heart disease. The COVID 19 pandemic has undoubtedly affected the ability of the Mexican State to address the problem of obesity and overweight, as well as the increase in these two diseases. It is enough to review how the confinement undoubtedly affected the intake of junk food, for example. Not everything can be the responsibility of the State and its institutions, including different levels of government. It is a responsibility of every citizen, and, very importantly, a great responsibility of those of legal age who have Mexican infants in their custody and guardians.

Paragraphs: Of diabetes and deaths

In the INEGI report of deaths registered from January to June 2021, it shows how from 2020 to 2021 the excess mortality in Mexico was 24% (January-June 2020: 469,284 – January-June 2021: 579,596). The highest percentage burden was due to deaths from COVID 19, followed by those from heart disease and diabetes mellitus. Reality shows us how these diseases, a national health problem, are costing the lives of Mexican men and women. The pandemic is in the process of being controlled, vaccination continues throughout the country. Sinaloa is in the first places of applied vaccines. Now the Mexican state and in Sinaloa must confront the obesity and overweight pandemic and these two associated diseases from all possible fronts. The academy, the different levels of government, civil society organizations and all citizens of the country must be involved in this struggle. No one should be left out. The sequelae of COVID 19 found by scientists and published in The Lancet should be one more element to strengthen the fight against overweight and obesity, as well as against diabetes and heart disease.