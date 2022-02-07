Jarosław “PashaBiceps” Jarząbkowskiformer player and legend of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, has decided to debut with another sport, namely mixed martial arts. The former pro player entered the cage at the High League event in Krakow, Poland.

His debut bout was with YouTuber and bodybuilder Michał “Owca” Owczarzak and he won with a knockout finish in the second round. PashaBiceps is a living legend on CSGO as he once dominated the scene with his team. Both PashaBiceps and Owca made their MMA debut at this bout.

They both then had a wonderful first round as they swapped shots. No one had a clear lead in the first round until PashaBiceps landed Owca. In the second round, with a series of punches, the former CSGO star managed to defeat his opponent. Here you can take a look at some clips showing the victory.

PashaBiceps’ victory was celebrated with tremendous support from the CSGO community. This involves fans who have followed his reign in CSGO as well as his fellow competitors before.

Source: Dexerto