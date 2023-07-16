From Corriere della Sera to Sole 24 Ore, from paper to digital: endless collapse

Corriere della Sera, Repubblica, La Stampabut also sector newspapers such as the economic newspaper The Only 24 Hours: the information crisis does not discount anyone. From paper sales to digital, the numbers speak for themselves: the Italian press is experiencing a moment of profound crisis. Behind the collapse not a single motivation, but a mix of factors explosives. As the loss of authority of the more traditional tools (and voices) of information. The ever more convincing spread of the social (from Instagram to Facebookpassing through Tik Tok And Twitch), which in addition to being a fertile ground for advertising and sponsorships, are becoming simple, immediate and affordable dissemination channels for everyone (especially for the youngest).

Or again: the price question. Who is more willing to pay to read a piece of paper or an online article? The subscription formulas do they need to be reevaluated? Is independent and free printing still the winning solution? There are many hypotheses, but one thing is certain: to survive you need to “shed your skin”. Especially if the numbers don’t add up.

READ ALSO: Newspapers, slap to Belpietro. The Truth loses 10% in a year

Let’s start by analyzing the great historical newspapers par excellence: Corriere della Sera, Repubblica, La Stampa and Sole 24 Ore. If we go to dissect the numbers Ads Of May 2023 compared with the previous month we see that for via Solferino the drop (between paper and digital) is 0.68%: from over 247 thousand copies to 246 thousand. Numbers that when compared to the data 2018 appear in sharp decline: five years ago the Courier did, again according to the Ads report, 292 thousand copies between digital and paper subscriptions. A collapse of 46 thousand copies: 9.2 thousand a year. For Republic the situation is perhaps even grayer: in May 2023, 151 thousand copies were sold, while in 2018 the newspaper founded by Eugenio Scalfari it broke through 211,000 with 60,000 scrap sales. Staying in the same group, i.e. Gedi, The print does not perform better: in May 2023 we are at 87 thousand, in 2018 it passes to 150 thousand: the difference in this case is 63 thousand.

See also United States: what does the triumph of the Democrats in the Senate imply? cclassification of paper and digital newspapers 2022-2023



Ranking of paper and digital newspapers 2018-2019



Subscribe to the newsletter

