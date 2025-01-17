During the first hours of an ordinary Tuesday, a nurse, exhausted after many hours of uninterrupted work, discovered something that she will never forget. Under a pile of coats stacked in a hospital hallway, he found the lifeless body of a patient. The scene, which could have been part of a dystopian novel, is, unfortunately, a real episode that reflects the magnitude of the crisis that the United Kingdom’s healthcare (NHS) is going through. The worst thing is that it is not an isolated case, but rather the reflection of a health system that, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), is on the verge of collapse and that has normalized conditions that would previously have been considered unacceptable. A report published by the RCN this week, a 460-page document based on the testimonies of 5,400 nurses from all over the country, paints a bleak picture: patients dying in the corridors after hours of waiting without being attended to, pregnant women losing their babies outside the maternity wards and patients who end up being treated in bathrooms, offices or warehouses, are just some of the images that emerge from this exhaustive report. The lack of beds, personnel and adequate medical equipment has led to what could previously have been considered an exceptional circumstance, now being lived as a daily routine in, ironically, one of the supposedly most developed countries in the world and with one of the health systems that until recently were one of the most robust and proud of the British. Related News Scandal in the United Kingdom standard No The infection of 30,000 people with HIV and hepatitis C “was not an accident” Ivannia Salazar A report shows repeated failures in the health system between 1970 and 1980. The victims were betrayed “not once, but repeatedly” by doctors and their government Terrifying testimonies One of the nurses interviewed recounted in a broken voice how she had to inform a patient of that he was dying while, around him, stretchers came and went, and other patients waited their turn on improvised chairs. “How can anyone consider it worthy to tell a person that they are about to die in the middle of a hallway, with strangers walking past them?” he asked. Another testimony describes the moment a patient suffered cardiac arrest in a hallway next to the men’s bathroom. Without access to a defibrillator or equipment to transport him to a private location, medical staff were forced to carry out resuscitation maneuvers in precarious conditions, with other patients and family members as involuntary witnesses. The patient did not survive. “Hallway care” These stories are not exceptional. According to the report, in some UK hospitals, corridor care has become such a common reality that the concept of “corridor care” has become normalised. In fact, some facilities, such as London’s Whittington Hospital, have begun recruiting nurses specifically for these areas, designating them as “hall nurses.” Meanwhile, these areas fill with people waiting for care, often for hours or even days, in chairs or stretchers, without access to call bells, water, food or privacy. The testimonies denounce that the dignity of the patient, a fundamental principle of any health system, seems to have been lost in the midst of the chaos. «How can anyone consider it worthy to tell a person that they are about to die in the middle of a hallway, with strangers “At Queen’s Hospital in Romford, designed to handle 325 patients a day, the number of people passing through its doors often exceeds double that capacity. In an attempt to manage this overload, the hospital spends more than £100,000 a month on extra staff to care for patients who remain in areas not designated for healthcare. However, the conditions there are so precarious that some patients decide to leave without receiving treatment, risking their lives by leaving the hospital without having been treated. A nurse reported that the emotional impact of working in these conditions is devastating: “It breaks your soul to see people die because you don’t have the resources to save them.”Lack of space and equipmentThe lack of space and equipment has forced professionals to improvise in ways that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. In one particularly disturbing case, a patient received a blood transfusion in a cold, noisy hallway, while others waited around him. In another episode, a nurse had to move a patient in a warehouse because no other place was available. These situations are not only unworthy for the patients, but also deeply traumatic for the professionals who witness them and, even worse, already consider them part of their routine, declared the professionals interviewed. “It is unacceptable that this is the level of care that we are providing . This must mark a before and after” Adrian Boyle President of the Royal College of Emergency MedicineThe president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr Adrian Boyle, described the report as a “defining moment”. “It is unacceptable that this is the level of care we are providing. “This should mark a before and after,” he stated. But the government seems unable to offer immediate solutions. Health Minister Wes Streeting publicly acknowledged that he cannot guarantee that patients will not continue to be treated in corridors for the foreseeable future, despite describing the practice as “dignified and cruel”. According to Streeting, the crisis is the result of fourteen years, which the conservatives were in power, of accumulated failures in the management of the health system. Situation aggravated by the “quaddemic” The current situation has been aggravated by what some have called a “quadrademic”: the combination of four easily and rapidly transmitted viruses that are saturating health centers this winter; flu, Covid-19, norovirus and respiratory syncytial virus. However, experts warn that attributing the crisis exclusively to these factors would be simplistic. According to Professor Nicola Ranger, general director of the RCN, the lack of beds and staff is a structural problem that has been brewing for years. «What would have previously been considered shocking is now seen as normal. “That is the true tragedy,” he declared. For many medical and nursing professionals, the only way out has been to abandon their work, exhausted by the physical and emotional burden of working in these conditions. Many have decided that they can’t take it anymore. «We are facing a crisis in the field of nursing. “We cannot improve patient care if we do not improve the conditions of nurses,” Ranger warned. Meanwhile, patients and their families continue to bear the weight of a system that appears to have lost its ability to care for its patients. The hallways of public hospitals have become spaces where stories of despair, resignation and tragedy intersect. In the words of a nurse who left his position in the emergency room, after no longer tolerating what he saw and the workload he endured: “It’s not just that the system is broken, it’s that we are losing our humanity.”

