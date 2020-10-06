Highlights: Maulvi set an example in the battle with Corona virus in Dharavi colony

180 Maulanas commanded war against Corona

The challenge to stop people in dense population, the commissioner praised

Explained from house to house, after prayers also announced from mosques

Mumbai

The biggest concern in the city of Mumbai, which was most affected by Corona infection in the country, was about the settlement of Corona in Dharavi. The pace of increasing infection in the densely populated city of millions had raised concern but now it has been largely controlled. The role of the Maulanas in this battle against Corona in Dharavi was commendable.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometers, Dharavi has a population of about 6.5 million. Frontline workers working to stop the infection soon realized that pioneers of the religious community could play a major role here. Muslims constitute 30 percent of the population in Dharavi. There are 180 maulvi and maulana in about 500 mosques here. G-North Ward Commissioner Kiran Dighawkar also acknowledged the role of clerics in preventing corona infection.

Along with explaining, showed the fear of the above

In Dharavi, maulana-maulvis went door to door and explained the need for people to stay inside. After Namaz, a message about this was also announced from mosques. Photos of people who lost their lives from Corona were shown, along with scolding those who did not agree. In the evening, with the fear of the above, social boycott was also warned.

Stopping infection is not possible without cooperation

The ‘tracing, tracking, testing’ formula to prevent Kovid infection in Dharavi could not have been successful without people’s support. In such a situation, these Maulanas requested to take care of each other, besides clearing the confusion about the people of Corona. On April 1, the first case of infection was found at the labor camp in Dharavi. The main challenge was to prevent infection in areas such as Kumbharwada and Kuthiwadi.

Challenge to stop people from leaving in Ramadan, Eid

Meraj Hussain and Asif Bhamla, who are associated with the NGO Bhamla Foundation engaged in making people aware, said, ‘The biggest challenge was to make people aware and prevent people from going out on the occasion of Ramadan, Eid, big night. For such decisions related to life, a large number of people agree with the clerics. ‘

The result of this strictness and awareness was that in May, where 43 cases were being reported daily in Dharavi. There are now 176 cases out of a total of 3239 active. The Maulvis’ campaign lasted until the first week of September. After this, people started going to work under the discounts available under unlock. But in case of infection rising again, the cleric will be ready to fulfill his responsibility.