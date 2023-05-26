Not just the Conference League. On the day of the first anniversary of the triumph of Tirana, a piece of Rome gathers for dinner to celebrate “Forty years of love”. At the Antico Tiro a Volo club – in the heart of the Parioli district – some of the protagonists of the victory of the second yellow and red championship met at the end of the 1982/83 season. “If we won that year it was thanks to these guys on stage, an incredible group” began Sebino Nela introducing the former teammates who were part of the squad led by Niels Liedholm.

From Conti to Pruzzo

Many Italian Champions took part in the evening strongly desired by the son of the president Dino Viola, Ettore present together with his sister Federica. From Bruno Conti to Roberto Pruzzo passing through Ubaldo Righetti, Odoacre Chierico, Paolo Alberto Faccini, Michele Nappi and Franco Superchi as well as the social doctor Ernesto Alicicco. Among the ex Roma players who have chosen to remember the historic triumph are also Antonio Tempestilli, Giovanni Cervone and Zibì Boniek: “That year Roma deservedly won and we accepted it – the words of the Pole, Juventus striker at the time – or at least I I accepted, the others I don’t know…”. There are also several VIP fans: from Massimo D’Alema and Maurizio Gasparri to the singer-songwriter Marco Conidi, who together with the over 200 participants sang the song “Mai Sola Mai” (which has almost become a second anthem since the beginning of the Mourinho era). All together to celebrate an indelible page in the history of Rome.